BIOPIC on 2007 T20 World and 2011 ODI World Cup winner confirmed

His remarkable journey from a prodigy to a World Cup hero will now be converted into a feature film.

In a recent development coming in, a biopic on India's 2007 T20 World Cup winner and 2011 World Cup winner has been confirmed.

Entertainment website Variety confirmed the news that cricket sensation Yuvraj Singh‘s remarkable journey from prodigy to World Cup hero to cancer survivor will now be converted into a feature film.

The upcoming biopic, which has yet to receive an official title, will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, with co-production by Ravi Bhagchandka, known for his work on Sachin: A Billion Dreams and the forthcoming Aamir Khan film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Key details about the project, such as the director and cast, are still to be revealed by the creators.

Speaking after the developments, the former India all-rounder said,

“I’m deeply honoured that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion.”

Yuvraj Singh had a rollercoaster journey

Yuvraj was the key cog in both the 2007 and the 2011 World Cup wins. During the inaugural T20 WC, Yuvraj stole the limelight with his six sixes off England pacer Stuart Broad and then four years later, finished as the Player of the Tournament during India's ODI World Cup-winning run.

However, the dynamic all-rounder's story extends beyond his on-field heroics. In 2011, he was diagnosed with cancer.

Yuvraj's courageous fight and victorious return to cricket in 2012 captured the attention of the Indian public, cementing his position as a source of inspiration for millions.

Singh also achieved success in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2019, he officially retired from international cricket.

