Pakistan star announces shock retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

In a recent development, former captain of Pakistan women's cricket team Bismah Maroof has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. The top order batter represented Pakistan in 276 international matches. She played 136 ODIs and scored 3365 runs at an average of 29.55. She also played 140 T20Is, in which she scored 2893 runs at an average of 27.55.

Bismah made her international debut in an ODI against India in 2006. Her T20I debut came against Ireland in 2009. Overall, she scored 33 half-centuries to her name and also picked up 80 wickets.

Bismah Maroof announces her retirement

.@maroof_bismah calls time on her illustrious career after representing Pakistan in 2️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ international matches and scoring 6️⃣,2️⃣6️⃣2️⃣ runs.



Thank you for your services for Pakistan cricket! pic.twitter.com/TUsmeDLU4W — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 25, 2024

In her statement released by PCB, Bismah Maroof thanked the PCB, her teammates and the fans for all the support.

“I have decided to retire from the game I love the most. It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories. I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now," Maroof said.

“I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother," she added

“I am deeply grateful to the fans whose unwavering support has been a constant throughout my career, wherever and whenever I represented my country."

“Lastly, I would like to thank my fellow players, who have become like family to me. The camaraderie we shared both on and off the field is something I will cherish forever.” the 32-year-old concluded.

PCB thanks Bismah Maroof for her contributions

PCB's Head of Women's Cricket, Tania Mallick also thanked Bismah for her valauble contributions to Pakistan cricket.

“As Bismah Maroof bids farewell to international cricket, we are all indebted to her immense contributions to Pakistan women's cricket. On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Bismah for her commitment and invaluable services to the team and the country," Mallick said in a statement released by PCB.

“I wish Bismah all the best in her future endeavors, and may her journey ahead be as rewarding and fulfilling as her cricketing career has been,” Mallick added

During her illustrious career, Bismah was also a part of the Pakistan women’s team that won the Gold Medal twice in the Asian Games, in 2010 and 2014.

Bismah Maroof also led Pakistan in 96 international matches. She represented Pakistan in four editions of the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022. She was the captain of the team in the 2022 edition played in New Zealand. In T20Is, the left-hander featured for Pakistan in eight editions of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2023. Out of these 8 editions, she led the side in 2020 and 2023 World Cups.

Bismah gained lot of attention when she carried her baby in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. The move was lauded by people all around the world. She stepped down from the captaincy of the national side last year after a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in Sri Lanka in the month of July just after the completion of Men's T20 World Cup.

