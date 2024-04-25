Years after crocodile encounter, former Zimbabwe player severely injured by leopard

The former player has played 46 Tests and 147 ODIs for Zimbabwe in a decade-long international career.

Former Zimbabwe allrounder Guy Whitall recently endured a leopard attack that necessitated emergency surgery after he was airlifted from Buffalo Range, Zimbabwe. In a post shared on social media by his wife Hannah Stooks Whittal, she recounted the harrowing experience her husband underwent, and also mentioned that Guy suffered significant blood loss.

She also shared photos on social media on Monday depicting Guy's severe injuries and medical treatment. The photos also showed the 51-year-old heavily bandaged and wearing a blood-stained shirt.

Hannah's social media post

On her social media post, Hannah thanked the messages of their well wishers.

“Evening, all you special people. Guy and I are overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of well wishers after guys run in with a wounded leopard earlier today – We are very fortunate that he was stabilized at Hippo Clinic by wonderful staff. He was then Airlifted from Buffalo Range by Ace Ambulance to Harare, then transferred to Milton Park Hospital for treatment. He is currently awaiting surgery tomorrow morning as he lost alot of blood today," she wrote.

"We will know more tomorrow when they remove bandages in Theatre - To Vikus Jane and Nick Coetzee you are incredible - Brent Hein for getting Guy to hospital. To Allianz Care - Miles Bennett and Rhona Gherke thank you! Finally to our faithful K9 Chikara his handler and trackers - Chikara coming up tomorrow to the vet after being mauled by the leopard and getting the cat off Guy! Very special boy," she further added.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Whitall runs a safari business in Zimbabwe and was attacked while trekking through the conservancy he runs at Humani, Zimbabwe.

This is not the first time that Guy Whitall has encountered an incident related to a wild animal. In 2013, Guy Whittall was startled awake to find a colossal 8-foot-long crocodile lurking beneath his bed. The 150-kg crocodile had stealthily entered the Humani lodge in Zimbabwe and had spent the entire night lying silently just centimeters below Whittall, who was completely unaware. Guy only came to know about the crocodile when he was having breakfast in the kitchen and heard the panicked screams of a housemaid.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also read: 'Sealed his spot for T20 World Cup:' Fans in awe after Rishabh Pant's outrageous unbeaten knock of 88 against Gujarat Titans

Guy Whitall has played 46 Tests and 147 ODIs for Zimbabwe. He has scored 4912 runs and picked up 139 wickets in his international career that went for a decade.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.