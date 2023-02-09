Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs Australia Test Series 2023 LIVE on TV in India and Australia, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

The long wait is finally over as the tussle for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy stares at us. The trophy becoming the coveted crown to the great India-Australia Test match rivalry is set for its 2023 edition, perhaps the most anticipated Test series played in recent history.

With India enjoying the better of the rubber and winning the previous two iterations of the BGT on Australian soil, the rivalry between the countries has attained greater steam about it. While the India versus Australia Test series has always been famous for its fiesty and edge-of-the-seat encounters, the consecutive 2-1 scoreline in favour of the Indians Down Under has infused more spice about it.

Invariably what the fans have enjoyed gotten the two cricket boards and the broadcasters ticking: they've announced that the forthcoming BGT is the last edition of it not to span over five Test matches. In the next ICC FTP spanning 2023 to 2027, India's tour to Australia in 2024-25 and the return series in early 2027 are both scheduled as five-Test affairs.

The last of the four Test rubbers carry extra weightage beyond the clash for on-field supremacy. At the heels of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the Indians are compelled to beat their cultural rivals by a margin of two wins or more to secure a place in the WTC final in June, very likely a rematch versus the table-toppers Aussies at The Oval.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: IND vs AUS Test series schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

1st Test - Nagpur - IST 9:30 AM

2nd Test - Delhi - IST 9:30 AM

3rd Test - Dharamshala - IST 9:30 AM

4th Test - Ahmedabad - IST 9:30 AM

Where to watch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy LIVE on TV

The India-Australia Test series will be televised live on Star Sports in India. Fans based in Australia can tune into Fox Sports for live action.

India versus Australia Test series Live Streaming details

The four-match Test series will be streamed live on Star's digital application 'Disney+Hotstar'.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Complete Squad Lists

India (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, Mohd. Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Scott Boland, Peter Handscomb (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Swepson, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, and Todd Murphy