BPL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The 11th edition of the BPL is set to kick off on December 30, with the opening match featuring defending champions Fortune Barishal taking on Durbar Rajshahi.

This season will see seven teams competing, just like the previous edition: Chittagong Kings, Dhaka Capitals, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, Rangpur Riders, Sylhet Strikers, and Durbar Rajshahi.

A total of 42 group-stage matches will be played before the playoffs, following a format similar to the IPL. The playoffs will include an Eliminator, Qualifier 1, and Qualifier 2, culminating in the final on February 7.

BPL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details:

The live streaming of the BPL 2024-25 will be available on FanCode app and website in India.

Where to Watch BPL 2024-25 Live on TV?

The BPL 2024-25 will not be televised in India.

When Does the BPL 2024-25 Begin?

The BPL 2024-25 is set to kick off on December 30, 2024.

BPL 2024-25 full schedule (All timings in IST)

30th December (Monday)

1:00 PM: Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi (Mirpur)

6:00 PM: Dhaka Capitals vs Rangpur Riders (Mirpur)

31st December (Tuesday)

1:00 PM: Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers (Mirpur)

6:00 PM: Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers (Mirpur)

2nd January (Thursday)

1:00 PM: Dhaka Capitals vs Durbar Rajshahi (Mirpur)

6:00 PM: Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders (Mirpur)

3rd January (Friday)

1:30 PM: Chittagong Kings vs Durbar Rajshahi (Mirpur)

6:30 PM: Dhaka Capitals vs Khulna Tigers (Mirpur)

6th January (Monday)

1:00 PM: Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders (Sylhet)

6:00 PM: Durbar Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal (Sylhet)

7th January (Tuesday)

1:00 PM: Dhaka Capitals vs Rangpur Riders (Sylhet)

6:00 PM: Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal (Sylhet)

9th January (Thursday)

1:00 PM: Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders (Sylhet)

6:00 PM: Chittagong Kings vs Dhaka Capitals (Sylhet)

10th January (Friday)

1:30 PM: Durbar Rajshahi vs Khulna Tigers (Sylhet)

6:30 PM: Sylhet Strikers vs Dhaka Capitals (Sylhet)

12th January (Sunday)

1:00 PM: Sylhet Strikers vs Khulna Tigers (Sylhet)

6:00 PM: Dhaka Capitals vs Durbar Rajshahi (Sylhet)

13th January (Monday)

1:00 PM: Sylhet Strikers vs Chittagong Kings (Sylhet)

6:00 PM: Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders (Sylhet)

16th January (Thursday)

1:00 PM: Dhaka Capitals vs Fortune Barishal (Chattogram)

6:00 PM: Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers (Chattogram)

17th January (Friday)

1:30 PM: Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers (Chattogram)

6:30 PM: Chittagong Kings vs Rangpur Riders (Chattogram)

19th January (Sunday)

1:00 PM: Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal (Chattogram)

6:00 PM: Durbar Rajshahi vs Khulna Tigers (Chattogram)

20th January (Monday)

1:00 PM: Dhaka Capitals vs Sylhet Strikers (Chattogram)

6:00 PM: Chittagong Kings vs Durbar Rajshahi (Chattogram)

22nd January (Wednesday)

1:00 PM: Chittagong Kings vs Dhaka Capitals (Chattogram)

6:00 PM: Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers (Chattogram)

23rd January (Thursday)

1:00 PM: Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders (Chattogram)

6:00 PM: Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers (Chattogram)

26th January (Sunday)

1:00 PM: Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers (Mirpur)

6:00 PM: Durbar Rajshahi vs Rangpur Riders (Mirpur)

27th January (Monday)

1:00 PM: Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers (Mirpur)

6:00 PM: Durbar Rajshahi vs Sylhet Strikers (Mirpur)

29th January (Wednesday)

1:00 PM: Chittagong Kings vs Rangpur Riders (Mirpur)

6:00 PM: Dhaka Capitals vs Fortune Barishal (Mirpur)

30th January (Thursday)

1:00 PM: Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders (Mirpur)

6:00 PM: Chittagong Kings vs Sylhet Strikers (Mirpur)

1st February (Saturday)

1:00 PM: Dhaka Capitals vs Khulna Tigers (Mirpur)

6:00 PM: Chittagong Kings vs Fortune Barishal (Mirpur)

Playoffs

3rd February (Monday)

1:00 PM: Eliminator (Mirpur)

6:00 PM: Qualifier 1 (Mirpur)

5th February (Wednesday)

6:00 PM: Qualifier 2 (Mirpur)

7th February (Friday)

6:30 PM: Final (Mirpur)

