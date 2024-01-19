BPL 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League LIVE Telecast in India, Bangladesh and other regions, date, time, schedule, and more

The live streaming of the BPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. In Bangladesh, T Sports have the broadcast rights.

The 10th season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is scheduled to begin on January 19th with a match between the defending champions Comilla Victorians and Durdanto Dhaka at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

There are seven teams in the BPL: Chattogram Challengers, Comilla Victorians, Durdanto Dhaka, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, Rangpur Riders, Sylhet Strikers.

Comilla Victorians are the most successful side, winning four titles in nine years. Durdanto Dhaka won three of the first four editions of the BPL while Rangpur Riders and defunct side Rajshahi Royals have one trophy apiece.

BPL 2024 format

Instead of playing home and away, the group stage is split into five phases, beginning in Dhaka (seven matches) before heading to Sylhet, Dhaka, Chattogram and Dhaka. The playoffs will be held in Dhaka. The group stage, which runs from January 19 to February 21, consists of a double round robin with each team playing 12 matches.

The top four teams qualify for the playoffs (February 25 to March 1). The first and second-placed teams will meet in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the final. The loser will then drop into Qualifier 2 where they will face the winner of the Eliminator (third versus fourth) for a spot in the final. The loser will then drop into Qualifier 2 where they will face the winner of the Eliminator (third versus fourth) for a spot in the final.

What happened last year?

Comilla Victorians successfully defended the title, beating Sylhet Strikers by seven wickets. Johnson Charles scored an unbeaten 79 (52) to help his side chase 176 with four balls to spare.

Rangpur Riders finished in third position while Fortune Barishal also reached the playoffs.

Sylhet Strikers batter Najmul Hossain Shanto was the leading run-scorer, scoring 516 runs, including four half-centuries, in 15 innings, while Tanvir Islam (Comilla Victorians) and Hasan Mahmud (Rangpur Riders) topped the wicket-taking charts, with 17 wickets.

BPL 2024 Live Streaming and Broadcast details

The live telecast of the BPL 2024 in India is yet to be confirmed. The live streaming of the BPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

In Bangladesh, T Sports have the broadcast rights for the BPL 2024.

Pakistan: Geo Super

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Nepal and Afghanistan: Rabbitholebd Official YouTube channel

Australia: BT Sport

Sri Lanka: DSports

South East Asia and Africa: Supersport

Canada, United States: Hotstar

Rest of the World BPL Live Streaming: Rabbitholebd Official YouTube Channel .

BPL 2024 Full squads

Chattogram Challengers: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Muhammad Haris, Nazibullah Zadran, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Waseem, Stephen Eskinazi, Curtis Campher, Shykat Ali, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Imranuzzaman, Alamin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Salauddin Shakil, Shahadat Hossain Dipu

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Khusdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Ankon, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rahkeem Cornwall, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Anamul Haque, Matthew Ford, Mushfiq Hasan, Mahidul Ankon

Durdanto Dhaka: Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Saim Ayub, Usman Kadir, Chaturanga de Silva, Alauddin Babu, Saif Hasan, Irfan Sukkur, S.M Mehrob Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, Jasimuddin, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Naim Sheikh

Fortune Barishal: Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Tamim Iqbal, Shoaib Malik, Paul Starling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Khulna Tigers: Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam

Rangpur Riders: Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rony Talukdar, Ripon Mondol, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Murad, Ashikuzzaman, Abu Haider Rony, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Michael Ripon, Yasir Muhammad

Sylhet Strikers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Harry Tector, Ben Cutting, Ryan Burl, George Scrimshaw, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Mithun, Rejaur Rahman, Jawad Rowen, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu, Dusan Hemantha, Salman Hossain, Samit Patel, Richard Ngarava

BPL 2024 Full schedule

January 19 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians

January 19 - Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers

January 20 - Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders

January 20 - Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers

January 22 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Chattogram Challengers

January 22 - Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers

January 23 - Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers

January 23 - Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal

January 26 - Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders

January 26 - Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians

January 27 - Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal

January 27 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders

January 29 - Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers

January 29 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers

January 30 - Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders

January 30 - Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal

February 2 - Sylhet Strikers vs Durdanto Dhaka

February 2 - Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians

February 3 - Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers

February 3 - Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders

Februeay 6 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders

Februeay 6 - Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal

February 7 - Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers

February 7 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers

February 9 - Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers

February 9 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians

February 10 - Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders

February 10 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal

February 13 - Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians

February 13 - Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders

February 14 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal

February 14 - Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers

February 16 - Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers

February 16 - Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders

February 17 - Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers

February 17 - Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka

February 19 - Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers

February 19 - Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders

February 20 - Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers

February 20 - Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders

February 21 - Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal

February 21 - Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers

February 25 - TBC vs TBC, Eliminator

February 25 - TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1

February 27 - TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2

March 1 - TBC vs TBC, Final

