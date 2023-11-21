Dwayne Bravo slams Darren Sammy & CWI for 'dishonesty' after non-selection of his brother

Following the squad announcement for ENG series, the former all-rounder expressed his discontent on social media and questioned the selectors' decision.

After missing out on participation in the World Cup for the first time in its history, West Indies has started their preparations for the upcoming cycle by revealing its 15-man squad for a 3-match ODI series against England. Shai Hope has been appointed as the captain of the squad and the senior selection committee led by Desmond Haynes has designated fast bowler Alzarri Joseph as the deputy.

Under the guidance of head coach Darren Sammy, West Indies is set to face England for the 3-match series scheduled from December 3-9. The ODI squad welcomes back 31-year-old Shane Dowrich, making his return since his sole appearance in the format in 2019 along with opener Kjorn Ottley, who participated in two ODIs in January 2021. Additionally, the squad introduces two uncapped players, batting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford and seam-bowling all-rounder Matthew Forde.

Dwayne Bravo wrote a strongly-worded statement on social media

Despite the unavailability of Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder, West Indies has chosen not to include Darren Bravo who excelled in the recently-concluded domestic 50-over tournament - scoring 416 runs in 8 innings with an average exceeding 80. Bravo's last appearance for West Indies was in January 2022.

Following the squad announcement, former all-rounder Dwayne Bravo expressed his discontent on social media, questioning the selectors' decision to overlook Darren Bravo's outstanding domestic performances. The former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder criticized selector Desmond Haynes, alleging a failure in the West Indies cricket system once again. In a strongly-worded statement, Bravo urged the selectors to adhere to fair selection criteria, expressing disappointment despite his earlier hopes for improvements under the leadership of Darren Sammy, who took over as the head coach earlier in the year.

ALSO READ: Former star no longer in contention; another needs big IPL season: Reports on India selection

West Indies ODI Squad for England series: Shai Hope (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.