"I don't really like that silly term" - Brendon McCullum on 'BazBall'

The England head coach opened up on the term coined after his nickname going viral.

The former New Zealand skipper also responded to question marks on the sustainability of England's methods.

England's newfound approach to Test batting may have gone popular with his nickname and characteristically attacking ways, former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum says he finds 'BazBall' quite a "silly" term.

For McCullum, the coining of the term and its popular use in the cricketing circuit tends to overplay the adventurous side of England's game, with not enough attention and respect paid to the "thought process" his players have been putting behind their strokemaking.

'BazBall' has been a viral term, also used to decry England after they had their chips down for the first three Tests of the Edgbaston Test against India. When the tables turned and the three lions eventually won, the term regained prominence and favour among the fans.

Brendon McCullum, however, thinks it's time media and pundits go beyond the term and try to understand his players method behind the madness that they see.

England maybe constantly taking the attacking route, but McCullum says that is not all there is to it.

Brendon McCullum opens up on 'BazBall'

"I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there, because there's actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on. There's also times where they've absorbed pressure beautifully as well," Brendon McCullum told legendary Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast show.

Sitting on the show alongside a great of the game, McCullum tried divulge into his team's mindset displayed over the last four Test wins - a 3-0 series whitewash at home against New Zealand followed by a memorable comeback into victory over India in Birmingham.

The former Kiwi skipper mentioned his team's ways may feel straightforward from the outside but there is more to what meets the eye.

McCullum also responded to a statement made by Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith recently. Smith agreed that England's counterattacking method is exciting but left a question mark on its sustainability, especially with the threat of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood looming for the next year's Ashes in England.

"I saw those (Bazball comments) flick up on one of the feeds somewhere. It's quite right, it is going to be a big challenge when we take on Australia. It's going to challenge our method and it's going to challenge what we're capable of achieving and that's pretty exciting I reckon," McCullum said.

"Isn't that what the game's all about? It is to sort of reinvigorate yourself and then be confronted against the very best. I do believe that both New Zealand and India are two very, very good cricket sides as well," he added, backing his troops to continue backing themselves regardless of the challenge.