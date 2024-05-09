Brian Lara Urges Rahul Dravid To Take Tough Call For Virat Kohli’s Position in T20 World Cup 2024

Veteran Caribbean cricketer Brian Lara recently gave a word of caution to Rahul Dravid before entering his third World Cup campaign as the Indian cricket team head coach. Lara has adviced Rahul Dravid to form strong strategic plans for the experienced players in the team like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to maximize their performances.

After getting knocked out in the semi-final match of T20 World Cup 2022, India will be seeking redemption with strong performances in the upcoming global tournament in the USA and West Indies. The BCCI has announced a 15-Man squad to combat the opposition’s challenges in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Brian Lara Advices Rahul Dravid To Form Right Plans for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Speaking to the PTI, Brian Lara emphasised that with superstar players in the team, sometimes the team management rely on their prowess and omits communicating a strong strategic plan.

"Sometimes, when you have a team with a lot of superstars, you forget the plan and you believe that the superstars can do it. They just have to turn up. Sometimes you may feel, as a coach, intimidated, telling Sir Vivian Richards or Virat Kohli, you know exactly what you expect of them," Lara said.

Citing the example of the West Indies squad of the 1987 World Cup, Lara highlighted that the India team should develop a strong plan and communicate the same to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli instead of just relying on their skills.

He added, "First of all, in terms of the players that were selected in the squad, let me start by saying that that's a dilemma that a lot of countries have faced in the past. The West Indies in 1988 (1987 actually) is one example. Obviously, when you have such great players, you want to stick to that experience because you feel that they can do it, and there's nothing wrong with it. You've got a lot of exciting young players coming out, and you also have that sort of conundrum. India have gone with a team that has experience. My advice, and it's not my criticism, to Rahul Dravid is to make sure and have a plan."

India’s dynamic squad for the T-20 World Cup 2024 comprises experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with star players like Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, budding players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh add plenty of versatility in the team.