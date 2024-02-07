The talismanic pacer was in top form during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test at Vizag, picking up 9 wickets.

After a superb performance in the first two Tests of the England series, Jasprit Bumrah climbed to the apex of the ICC Test bowler rankings. In the process, he created history by becoming the first-ever Indian pacer to become the numero uno bowler in the longest format.

The 30-year-old was in peak form during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test at Vizag, taking 9 wickets and helping India to a series-levelling win. In the series opener as well, the talismanic pacer delivered the goods by picking up six scalps, although it came for a losing cause.

With his stellar performance in the Vizag Test, Bumrah eclipsed Australian skipper captain Pat Cummins, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin. He became only the fourth from India to attain the number one position with Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi the other Indians who have been at the top of the charts.

Bumrah posts cryptic Insta story after becoming No.1 Test bowler

However, following his ascent to the top, Jasprit Bumrah took to his social media to share a cryptic message. He posted a story that implies that everyone supports when one succeeds but in times of failure, no one sticks around.

Bumrah, last year had to face criticism after flying back home during Asia Cup. He was also a target of social media trolls following his back injury that kept him out of the 2022 T20 WC while he played IPL just prior to that.

Bumrah currently holds 881 rating points, with Ashwin (904) and Jadeja (899) being the only India bowlers to have more aggregated rating points. Notably, Ashwin and Jadeja achieved the unique feat of jointly holding the top-ranked position in March 2017.

Telegram Group Join Now

ALSO READ: Not Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami names 'best' Indian captain he has played under

Meanwhile, the Indian management are yet to name the squad for the remaining three England Tests. Though Bumrah is certain to make it, there are speculations he might be given rest in order to manage his workload.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.