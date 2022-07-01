Watch: Cameron Green's unique back-hit sweep for four runs in Galle

The Australian allrounder played the most bizzare shot for a boundary during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Despite the miscue, Cameron Green got the desired four runs on his attempted sweep in the first-innings at Galle.

Australian allrounder Cameron Green on Thursday (June 30) unveiled an interesting sweep shot that had him back-hitting the ball for a boundary in an unintended region.

The right-hander went for the conventional sweep towards the square leg but ended up finding the desired four runs through to the vacant deep third.

This happened as the off-break from Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis gripped and turned sharply to hit the lower and backward part of the batter's willow while it was placed diagonally in the attempted sweep.

Given the power involved behind the shot, even the miscued stroke from Cameron Green went sharply through the vacant slip region and rushed across the turf for another four runs in the batter's kitty.

Cameron Green's strange shot for four at Galle

In the middle of his critical knock of 77 off 109 deliveries, Cameron Green played the most bizarre shot of the Test match at Galle, albeit not intentionally. The right-hander was trying to smash the ball to the on-side after getting low in his stance and finding perhaps the right length to execute his attempted sweep.

But the ball from Mendis gripped, turned and bounced quite sharply to miss Green's downswing. It nearly brushed the right-hander's gloves and hit the backward part of the moving willow.

The miscue may have led to the batter's downfall if not for Sri Lanka taking the slip out and placing an extra man in anticipation to draw Green into a leg-side trap.

This meant that the bizarre shot went through the vacant first-slip position and sped across the lush green outfield at Galle to give him four runs in the most unexpected manner.

Best reverse sweep ever for 4 from Cameron Green #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/dtGXHHySgC — paul suttor (@paulsuttor) June 30, 2022

Not being made to bowl throughout the first Test, Cameron Green produced an innings that gave Australia a lion's share of the proceedings and an eventually impactful first-innings lead of 109 runs.

Walking into bat with Australia under pressure at 100 for 4, trailing Sri Lanka's modest but competitive 212 all out on a turning track by 112 runs, Green played one of his best knocks. His innings of 77 took Australia's lead into three digits as they eventually won the game by ten wickets after Sri Lanka folded for 113 in the third-innings.