Watch: Pat Cummins smashes six into Galle road in Sri Lanka Test

The Australian skipper took his team's first-innings lead into three digits with a magnificent six down the ground.

A proven lower-order bat for Australia, Pat Cummins' batting is known for its doggedness and the ability to keep the good balls out. The ace quick is no mug with the bat and has been a healthy contributor in Test cricket for a long time now.

Cummins has two half-centuries to his name in Test cricket, with the best of 63. The cricketer hasn't realised his full potential - why, he averages just 17 - but has stood firm at the crease for over 2,000 balls worth of batting against Test match attacks already.

The right-hander has a strike-rate of only 39.40, which is telling of his general approach at the crease: stay patient, defend, and wait for the scoring opportunities.

But on Thursday (June 30), Pat Cummins picked up his moment and chanced his arms to send the ball sailing over the outfield at Galle, right into the road adjoining the fort and the picturesque ground in Sri Lanka.

Pat Cummins sends the ball into the road outside Galle stadium

Facing Sri Lankan spinner Jeffrey Vandersay's full-pitched delivery from over-the-wicket angle, Pat Cummins gave it the full monte and dispatched the ball for a maximum that landed right into the road outside the stadium in Galle, adjoining the old fort for which the ground and the city is known.

Hitting a legbreak from Vandersay against the spin, Cummins went for the big swing and found perfect timing into his stroke for a six that also took Australia's first-innings lead into the three digits. Batting 8 down at 307/6 after dismissing Sri Lanka for a paltry 212, Australia stretched their advantage to 101 with their captain's magnificent hit.

Who’s going to find the ball Pat Cummins just hit out of Galle? 😆 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/BBSuoiJFm3 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 30, 2022

Batting alongside Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins couldn't help but offer a smirk following a brief discussion between the two lower-order bats after his stroke. Even the commentators relished watching the shot as it came off ever so sweetly from the bat of Cummins and went into the road outside the stadium. A rare occurrence in Test matches despite the rapid amalgamation of boundary hitting in the traditional form of the game.