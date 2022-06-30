WATCH: England borrow India's bizarre team training idea ahead of rescheduled fifth Test

The England cricket team were seen practicing a unique drill in build up to the Edgbaston Test against India, and the fans were quick to point out that the concept has been borrowed by the visitors.

The fifth rescheduled Test between England and India will be played at Edgbaston from Friday, July 1.

England, headed by their Test coach Brendon McCullum, were seen practicing a unique exercise during their training session on Thursday, June 30 in build up to the Edgbaston Test.

In a clip put up, McCullum can be seen hitting the ball with a tennis racket high up in the air, directed to land towards a group of players at a distance with another coach wearing a helmet around. The coach heads the catch with the protective gear on, and the fielders catch it.

A journalist posted a clip of the activity, and fans were quick to point out that the idea has been borrowed from India, who had practiced the same during their visit last year.

Watch the unique drill here:

England play this mad new game at training now. McCullum whacks a tennis ball into the air, a (helmeted) coach has to head it, and the players catch. Vibes ✌️ pic.twitter.com/2jy3CaFUFF — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 30, 2022



A fan posted a clip from India's last year's trip:

Literally did it there only last time 😂pic.twitter.com/rWLoeTrxbX https://t.co/yWkTWcZ7IR — SMM (@Shhy10) June 30, 2022

India currently lead the five-match series 2-1, having won at Lord’s and The Oval last year, while suffering an innings defeat at Headingley. The series opener at Trent Bridge had ended in a draw, while the decider was postponed due to a covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

England are on a high, having whitewashed the current World Test Championship holders New Zealand 3-0 in the recently concluded series, under the new coach-captain duo of McCullum and Ben Stokes.

India, meanwhile, wait anxiously for the availability of their skipper Rohit Sharma, who returned covid-19 positive the second time after being tested on Wednesday, and will undergo another test this evening. Should Rohit be unavailable, India will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, who hasn't captained at any competetive level before.

India’s last Test series win in England dates back to 2007, which had come under Rahul Dravid, the current head coach. Only once before have they won two Tests on an England tour - in 1986 under Kapil Dev - when they took the three-match series 2-0.



