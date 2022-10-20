Cameron Green replaces injured Josh Inglis in Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Inglis suffered a hand injury while playing golf in Sydney on Sunday.

Australia have named Cameron Green as Josh Inglis’ replacement in their T20 World Cup 2022 squad with less than two days remaining for their opening fixture. Inglis was ruled out of the competition after having sustained a hand injury playing golf in Sydney on Wednesday, October 19.

Inglis had a cut on his right hand and was assessed in the hospital on Wednesday, and though the recovery time was not expected to be long, he was released from the squad.

Green, meanwhile, has been knocking the selection doors with his belligerent top-order batting and resourceful bowling in recent times. The all-rounder has played just seven T20Is till date, six of which have come in the last one-month period. He notched up two quickfire fifties in the three-match series against India - 61 off 30 in Mohali and 52 off 21 in Hyderabad - while opening the batting alongside skipper Aaron Finch in David Warner’s absence. He has also bagged five wickets with his right-arm medium pace.

Australia will be up against trans-Tasman rivals in the first Super 12s clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 22.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

