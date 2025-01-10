News
Dewald brevis six caught one handed by fan in sa20 2million catch
News
January 10, 2025 - 12:56 pm

‘Catch 2 million’ – Former Mumbai Indians Youngster’s Six Makes Fan Rich In SA20 2025 Opener

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The competition prize money is 2 million Rand (INR 90 lakh)

Dewald brevis six caught one handed by fan in sa20 2million catch

As a part of making the SA20 2025, South Africa’s premier T20 tournament, exciting for the fans, title sponsor Betway has introduced a new competition called ‘Catch 2 Million’.

The competition is for the ones sitting in the stands as they are needed to catch the ball one handed when a batter hits it over the ropes.

Straightaway, the contest had an entrant. In the opening match between MI Cape Town (MICT) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) at Gqeberha, one Christopher Moolan caught the ball one-handed. 

Moolan, sporting the SEC jersey, got his name on the list when MICT’s Dewald Brevis smashed Simon Harmer over deep midwicket off the first ball of the eighth over.

Also Read: MI Cape Town All-rounder Brings Virat Kohli’s Bat, Stars In Inaugural SA20 2025 Game

The broadcaster will be tracking every six that flies into the stands looking for the lucky and talented catchers as the prize money of 2 million Rand (INR 90 lakh) will be shared.

Brevis and Potgieter sizzle in SA20 opener

The third season of the SA20 was off to a superb start MICT put defending champions SEC to the sword.

Batting first, MICT were propelled by former Mumbai Indians batter Dewald Brevis who smashed 57 off just 29 balls which included six enormous sixes and a couple of boundaries. MICT lost three quick wickets by the seventh over after a good start when Brevis stepped up with his clean hitting.

Keeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen made 22 with Colin Ingram matching the contribution while George Linder (23 not out) and Delano Potgieter (25 not out) added valuable runs at the end to take MICT to 174/7 in 20 overs.

Marco Jansen and Richard Gleeson claimed two wickets each while Beyers Swanepoel and Harmer claimed wicket apiece.

In reply, SEC barely recovered from Trent Boult’s double-wicket maiden in the third over as they were bundled out for just 77 runs. Medium pacer Potgieter was the chief wrecker with career-best figures of 5-10 and was awarded Player of the Match.

Durban Super Giants will face off against Pretoria Capitals in the second match in Durban on Friday. Meanwhile, SEC will be back in action against Paarl Royals in Paarl on Saturday after hitting a stumbling block in their title defence. On the same day, Joburg Super Kings will take on MI Cape Town in Johannesburg.

Dewald Brevis
MI Cape Town
SA20 2025
Sunrisers Eastern Cape

