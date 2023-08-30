"Checks your character...." - Hardik Pandya on the significance of Pakistan clash

Pandya acknowledged the challenge of maintaining composure amidst the fervor surrounding such matches, emphasizing the importance of making calculated decisions rather than yielding to emotional impulses.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya delved into the significance of the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. Reflecting on the profound emotions stirred among fans, Pandya underscores the team's unwavering focus on delivering exceptional cricket against their formidable opponents.

He acknowledged the challenge of maintaining composure amidst the fervor surrounding such matches, emphasizing the importance of making calculated decisions rather than yielding to emotional impulses. According to Pandya, the upcoming continental event offers a platform to showcase character and determination, a prospect that truly excites him.

“A lot of emotions are attached by fans. For us, it is about playing a good team, playing a match against a very good side who has done very well in the recent past,” Pandya told Star Sports as he spoke on the magnitude of the India versus Pakistan game at the Asia Cup 2023.

Pandya shares insight on his approach to ODI cricket

“We can’t get too emotional about it because then certain decisions can be reckless, which I don’t believe in. But, at the same point of time, it’s a mega event. It’s an event which I’ve seen how it checks your character, checks your personality, and at the same point in time, you can see in how deep waters you can swim. So for me, all these factors excite me a lot and yeah, I can’t wait,” he added.

Furthermore, Pandya shed light on his approach to ODI cricket, emphasizing the essentiality of adaptability in the longer format. He delves into the intricacies of preparing for high-stakes encounters, wherein a strategic mindset complements the pivotal role of situational awareness. Additionally, he articulates the shift in his mentality for ODI cricket and outlines his preparation regimen for these high-profile matches.

