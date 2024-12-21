News
Shubman Gill has 60 runs at an average of 20 in three innings this series, including the best of 31.
News
December 21, 2024 - 11:04 am

No fifties in 4 years: Former teammate identifies chinks in Shubman Gill’s technique as poor form outside Asia continues

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Shubman Gill has 60 runs at an average of 20 in three innings this series, including the best of 31.

Shubman Gill’s form and numbers outside Asia have been massive concerns, and his case has been exacerbated in the ongoing Australia tour. After missing the first Test due to a thumb injury, Gill’s return hasn’t been smooth and looked at sea in all two games.

He has 60 runs at an average of 20 in three innings this series, including the best of 31. Since the Gabba Test in 2021, Gill hasn’t crossed the 40-run mark even once outside the subcontinent region, even though he found his mojo in home Tests lately.

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has found chink in his armour, suggesting he plays with hard hands. On ESPNcricinfo, Pujara stated Gill also needs to be more precise with his foot movement.

“He (Gill) has hard hands. He has to work a bit more on his footwork as well. He is, most of the time during this series, we’ve seen that he’s waiting for the short deliveries rather than going towards the ball, and there are some shots which he’s played that look very nice. But at the same time, he has to be a bit more selective with the kind of shots he’s playing, especially when he’s driving. He got out driving the ball which was outside the off stump, so he has to leave a few balls, and he has to be patient.”

Shubman Gill played well in Melbourne on the last tour

Shubman Gill shares happy memories of playing in Melbourne because he made his Test debut at the same venue and batted brilliantly in alien conditions. India had lost the first game after being bundled on a mere 36 in Adelaide, and Gill batted magnificently in front of a packed crowd, showcasing his superior skillsets.

He scored 45 & 35* in two outings in Melbourne and played a crucial role in helping India win the contest. He played other essential knocks in Sydney and Brisbane and was instrumental in India’s historic series win Down Under.

Also Read: CSK Redemption Set To Transform India Discard in IPL 2025

Gill will take some confidence from his maiden Test stint and look to overcome his issues. The senior batters are already struggling to score runs, and he should take the responsibility.

Replacing Pujara would never be easy for Gill, but he demanded this position and got it. It’s time to replicate the faith and churn out a big knock in the Boxing Day Test.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Cheteshwar Pujara
Shubman Gill

