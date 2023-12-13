India star joins Sussex in County Championship after Proteas tour snub

He last represented India in the World Test Championship final earlier in the year.

Excluded from India's Test series in South Africa, a seasoned batter has extended his association with the English county cricket club Sussex for the upcoming 2024 county season. This marks his third consecutive season with the club, having initially joined in 2022.

The tenacious top-order batter is expected to be available for the opening seven games of the County Championship in the 2024 season.

"I have enjoyed my time at Hove the last couple of seasons and couldn't be more delighted to be back again with the Sussex family. I am looking forward to joining the team and contributing to its success," Cheteshwar Pujara told Sussex after re-signing with the club.

Having previously enjoyed a prosperous tenure with the club, he accumulated 1,863 runs in 18 County Championship matches, boasting an impressive average of 64.24.

Pujara has fallen in the pecking order for red-ball cricket

Although Pujara last represented India in the World Test Championship final earlier in the year, he was subsequently omitted from the squad for the West Indies tour. Furthermore, he did not secure a place in the Test squad set to face South Africa in the two Tests beginning on December 26.

Commenting on Pujara's return to Sussex, head coach Paul Farbrace said, “I am delighted that Cheteshwar is returning to Hove again for the first two months of the season."

“He is not just a high-quality player but is also a high-quality person. His experience and calmness in matches is a fantastic asset for our team.”

ALSO READ: Star Indian pacer nominated for the Arjuna Award 2023

Pujara has eight centuries and three half-centuries for the County side. His most notable innings for Sussex was a score of 231 against Derbyshire in his inaugural season, featuring a partnership of 351 with Tom Haines.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.