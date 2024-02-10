'Overdependence on...' - Former player reveals why RCB can never be like Mumbai Indians

The former RCB star highlighted why RCB has always been eluded from success.

Another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is on the horizon and will once again witness some high-octane action. With the dates for the new season drawing near, discussions are already rife about which teams have the strongest lineup and which teams can be likely title contenders in the upcoming edition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been one of the few teams without the elusive IPL trophy in their cabinet despite boasting an array of superstar cricketers over the years. They will be hoping to break the jinx and win their maiden title in IPL 2024.

However, ahead of the new season, a former RCB star revealed why the sweet taste of accolade has always eluded RCB and what differentiates the franchise from a champion team like Mumbai Indians.

Former player reveals why RCB can't be like Mumbai Indians

Colin de Grandhomme, who had a brief stint with RCB told TOI in an exclusive chat, "RCB have never had a team as strong as Mumbai Indians where the all-round composition of the team has been excellent. RCB have a very good side, but over-dependence on two, three players has never worked their way, which is why they have never stood out as a well-balanced side."

Despite the acquisition of Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, and Lockie Ferguson in the recent IPL auction, there are some concerns that RCB may struggle again in their quest for a maiden title. RCB did an overhaul of their bowling attack and truth be told, it doesn't look as lethal.

In the batting department too, concerns remain with the overdependence on few players. The likes of Faf, Maxwell and Virat will have to take the onus of scoring majority of the runs, which can backfire for RCB on days where the stars fail to get going.

