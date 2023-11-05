Commentator points out weird coincidence after seeing '175' on Virat Kohli's cap

Virat Kohli scripted a new milestone and equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries.

Virat Kohli scripted a new milestone and equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries after registering his 49th ton against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on November 5 (Sunday). Kohli reached the feat when he scored a single off Kagiso Rabada in the 49th over of the Indian innings in front of an enthusiastic Eden Gardens crowd who continuously chanted his name.

In the match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (November 2), Kohli came close to securing his 49th ODI ton but narrowly missed the mark after getting dismissed on 88.

Notably, it took Kohli 277 innings to achieve this 49th century while Tendulkar accomplished it in 452 innings.

Echoing on the same lines, Shaun Pollock made an interesting observation. "Virat Kohli's cap number is 175. The innings difference between Sachin and Virat at 49 ODI centuries is exactly 17," the former Proteas pacer quipped.

India outclass the Proteas to maintain unbeaten streak in the 2023 ODI WC

Ravindra Jadeja played a pivotal role by taking five wickets, leading the esteemed Indian bowling lineup in dismantling the South African batting order and restricting them to a mere 83 runs. This resounding victory saw the hosts triumph by a commanding margin of 243 runs and maintain their unbeaten streak.

Earlier, powered by Virat Kohli's unbeaten 101, India posted a formidable total of 326 for 5 against South Africa, marking his 35th birthday in a fitting manner. Kohli partnered in a superb 134-run stand for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer (77), who delivered an exceptional performance.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Batters with Most Hundreds in ODI Cricket History - Batting Stats and Record

Captain Rohit Sharma, with his quickfire 24-ball 40 provided India with a flying start. Suryakumar Yadav's brisk 22 off 14 balls and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 29 off 15 balls added the finishing touches, giving India a perfect flourish.

​

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.