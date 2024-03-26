'To be able to perform like that...' - CSK Head coach heaps praise on new international recruit

The CSK head coach and former New Zealand player Stephen Fleming recently reflected on Ravindra’s encouraging performance in his debut match of IPL 2024.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming recently hailed the young New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra ahead of the team’s match of the IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans on 26th March in Chennai. Fleming praised Rachin for his debut performance in the IPL against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener.

Rachin Ravindra played an incredible role at the top of the batting order as he opened with the CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ravindra put quick 37 runs on the board off 15 deliveries, smashing three fours and three sixes with a strike rate of 246.67. The Kiwi all-rounder unfortunately lost his wicket to Karn Sharma as he was caught by Rajat Patidar.

Despite his short innings, Rachin got heaps of appreciation from the Chennai Super Kings team. The CSK head coach and former New Zealand player Stephen Fleming recently reflected on Ravindra’s encouraging performance in his debut match of IPL 2024.

Also Read: 'He is like Dhoni, very cool and calm' - Shivam Dube showers praise on this CSK star



Stephen Fleming Encourages to Embrace Same Intensity in IPL like National Teams

In a recent interview with ANI, the CSK head coach asserted that the players should embrace the franchise cricket league and perform in them in a similar fashion like they would have done for their national teams.

"He stuck to his game and part of introducing players to the squad is trying to get them as comfortable as possible. Mike Hussey works all around the plans predominantly we're just encouraging players to do what they would do in their normal environment, whether it be New Zealand or South Africa, Wherever it is, is to try and play as similar and do the same things they would do for their national teams,” said Stephen Fleming.

Further while specifically talking about Rachin Ravindra’s debut performance for Chennai Super Kings, the team’s head coach lauded the Opening batter for putting up a great show against RCB in the first match of IPL 2024.

Fleming said, "And that was just the case with Rachin. He played very well. There's nerves around, there's a lot of nerves in the first game, even from some of the seasoned players. So, to be able to put on a performance like that was really encouraging.”

The New Zealand coach asserted the possibility of Rachin Ravindra bowling for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Fleming called the Kiwi star an asset and discussed, "Possibly. at times, yeah. Conditions are pretty good at the moment, but his bowling is… Yeah, it is an asset for the team well, definitely."

Telegram Group Join Now

Ravindra also impressed in the match against the Titans, smashing 46 off only 20 deliveries at the top of the order, helping CSK to post a massive total of 206/6.