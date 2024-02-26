CSK Youngster smashes Triple century in Col CK Nayudu Trophy

Defending champions CSK will play RCB in the tournament's opening fixture on March 22.

CSK’s latest recruit for IPL 2024, Sameer Rizvi smashed a triple-century in the ongoing Col C.K. Nayudu fixture. Col C.K. Nayudu Trophy is an Under-23 domestic competition taking place between various states and regional cricket associations.

Playing for his state side Uttar Pradesh, Sameer Rizvi, who is also the captain of his side, came in to bat at No. 5 when his side was 184-3. He played an attacking game of cricket and took Saurashtra’s bowlers to the cleaners.

Known for his aggressive style of batting, Rizvi did not hold back. He played shots all around the ground and smashed huge sixes. He had already reached his century yesterday (25 February). He completed his double-century from only 165 balls. But he did not stop and kept displaying his aggressive style of batting.

Sameer Rizvi scores 312 from 266 balls

In an innings full of attacking masterclass, Rizvi reached his triple-century in just 261 balls. He was finally dismissed for 312 from 266 balls which had 33 fours and 12 massive sixes. His knock helped Uttar Pradesh post a mammoth first innings total

Chennai Super Kings signed Sameer Rizvi for a huge amount of INR 8.4 crore in IPL auction 2024. With IPL less than a month away, his form is a good sign for CSK. He is known for his big hitting in the domestic circuit and is also compared to Suresh Raina. Rizvi became famous after his exploits in the UP T20 League, where he played for Kanpur Superstars.

The youngster’s first-class record, though, isn’t as impressive but he boasts an excellent T20 record. He has 295 runs in 11 matches, where he averages 49 and strikes at 134.70 in T20 cricket. Rizvi's big-hitting ability makes him an exciting prospect for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 season.