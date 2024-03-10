Former CSK star to coach Pakistan national team?

He was a key architect in CSK's glory over the years.

In a recent development coming in, a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart is expected to be the frontrunner for the role of head coach for the Pakistan national cricket team. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already singled out the CSK star as one of their prime contenders.

A key architect in CSK's glory over the years, former Aussie international Shane Watson has also proved his mettle in Pakistan after being appointed as the coach for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL9).

Watson has done tremendous work and has overseen a turnaround for the franchise, who are now set to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in five years.

The Pakistan national team are currently without a head coach and will hope to fill the vacancy for the top job ahead of New Zealand's visit for a white-ball series in April.

The PCB is actively seeking a permanent candidate for the role, a shift from previous temporary appointments such as Mohammad Hafeez's stint during tours of Australia and New Zealand in December and January.

PCB keeping backup options too

Interestingly, Watson is not the only option PCB are considering and are also looking at ex-West Indies skipper Darren Sammy as another possible candidate for the role. Reportedly Watson has already been approached for the role but it is not yet guaranteed he will accept the job should an offer come his way.

ALSO READ: Old video of Suresh Raina smashing Brett Lee with the famous Virat Kohli shot goes viral

Pakistan's selection of coaches has been hindered by the tumultuous nature of the PCB's administrative affairs.

It remains to be seen how the penultimate conversations transpire and who eventually lands the job.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.