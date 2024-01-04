'Two day Tests aren't Test matches' - South Africa and RCB legend not happy with SA v IND Test series result

The IND vs SA 2nd Test match in Cape Town entered the record books as the shortest ever Test match in history of cricket.

The second Test match between India and South Africa lasted less than two full days and has drawn considerable attention to the state of the Newlands pitch. Former players, including an ex-Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star have shared their views on the surface.

“Why we so scared of cracks? Think Sydney, Perth. Cracks so wide you can park a car inside them, and yet they always get to days 4 and 5! Pointless a test being over so fast you don’t even see a hint of a crack. Pitches deteriorate over the days, let it happen. Two day tests are not Test matches,” Steyn tweeted.

Ex-Proteas cricketer Vernon Philander also raised questions about the batting techniques employed on such a challenging pitch, where 33 wickets fell within one and a half days.

“One thing we have to point out is the technique of the batsmen especially on surfaces that are a bit tricky,” he said.

India win in Cape Town to salvage series with a 1-1 draw

India emerged victorious in the match, defeating South Africa by seven wickets and achieving a series draw after losing the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.

Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah delivered an outstanding performance with figures of 6/61, helping India bowl out South Africa for 176. This set India a target of 79 runs, and they successfully chased it down in the second session. Aiden Markram's impressive counterattacking innings of 106 off 103 balls before lunch added to the drama.

The hosts, led by captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, secured the victory with Sharma remaining not out on 17 and Iyer on 4.

This Test match stands as the shortest ever in terms of overs bowled, surpassing a record set in 1932 involving Australia and South Africa at the MCG, with a total of 106.2 overs bowled in the match.

