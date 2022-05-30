Watch: Dane Vilas drops a catch, loses his trousers in hilarious T20 Blast moment

Lancashire and Yorkshire played out a thrilling game, as it ended in a tie.

Lancashire and Yorkshire played out an absolute thriller in a North Group ficture in the ongoing T20 Blast 2022 on Friday, May 27. The game between the two teams ended in a tie, despite excellent efforts from Harry Brook in the chase, who couldn’t score a run off the final ball as he was adjudged LBW by the umpire in a debatable call.

However, amidst the tense moments, the last over witnessed a hilarious moment when the Lancashire skipper Dane Vilas didn’t only drop a catch but also lost his trousers in an attempt to get hold of the ball quickly. The incident happened on the fifth ball of the final over, with Yorkshire needing six runs off the last two balls.

Richard Gleeson, the bowler, delivered a high full-toss to Shadab Khan, who looked to swat it down the ground. However, there was no timing on the shot and the ball ballooned up to the mid-off fielder Dane Vilas. He ran forward and put in a brilliant dive to attempt a catch bu shelled it eventually.

While in action, Vilas' trousers came down, as he dived forward to get hold of the ball. It was a hilarious moment in the game even as the delivery was deemed no-ball for height.

Watch the video here:

If the #RosesT20 didn't have enough drama...



Dane Vilas had an unfortunate moment 😂#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/WBq2gSpMRx — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) May 28, 2022

As for the match, it should’ve been a comfortable victory for Yorkshire as they needed to score a run off the final ball. But Gleeson redeemed himself by pinning Brook, batting on 72, in front of the stumps. The ball seemed to be going down the leg-side but the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. With no DRS available, the batter had to accept the decision.

Earlier, Phil Salt’s 59 and Tim David’s enterprising 35 off 18 propelled Lancashire to 183/7 in their 20 overs, after they opted to bat. Haris Rauf and Jordan Thompson picked up two wickets each for Yorkshire.

In response, Yorkshire found themselves in trouble at 56/3 in the seventh over but the partnership between Tom Kohler Cadmore and Brook kept them in the hunt with a 115-run stand. Perhaps, they were the favourites to win the game before the tide turned in the last couple of overs.