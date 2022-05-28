Watch: Liam Livingstone smashes unbelievably monstrous six in the Vitality Blast

Livingstone scored 23 runs off 16 deliveries with two fours and a six.

Liam Livingstone set the stage on fire during his stint with the Punjab Kings in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His fierce hitting left many stunned and also smacked the longest six of the season which travelled a mammoth 117 metres. The man has continued his fireworks in the ongoing T20 Blast as well while playing for Lancashire.

Lancashire and Yorkshire locked horns at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday (May 27). While Livingstone scored only 23 runs after coming out to bat at four, he managed to mesmerise many with the only six he smashed in the 12th over of the innings.

Matthew Revis was at the receiving end of the wrath as the England batter whacked the length, in the slot delivery over cow corner fiercely. The hit was so powerful that the ball literally went out of the stadium. The commentator on air was incredibly excited looking at the maximum and felt he matched the biggest six in the IPL with his first maximum of the T20 Blast itself.

However, Livingstone couldn’t entertain the crowd much as he got out in the 14th over of the innings off Jordan Thompson.

Here’s the video of Liam Livingstone smashing a monstrous six

As for the match, Lancashire and Yorkshire played out a thriller as the game ended in a tie. Chasing 184 to win, Yorkshire were on course for a victory thanks to half-centuries from Tom Kohler Cadmore and Harry Brook. But the latter was adjudged lbw controversially off the final ball of the over when Yorkshire needed just one run off the last delivery.

Richard Gleeson bowled the last over and defended 13 runs for his side helping them gain at least 1 point out of the game. Lancashire certainly got out of the jail as at one point, it felt like they would lose the game easily.

Yorkshire had Cadmore and Brook in the middle batting so well until the 115-run partnership was broken in the penultimate over of the innings. It was all drama in the middle as the former got run-out that turned the game on its head. However, Yorkshire still had a chance but the lbw call that went against them ended the game to sensationally end in a tie.