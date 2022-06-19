Danish Kaneria calls this Indian cricketer overweight and bulky

The former Pakistan cricketer was critical of this Indian cricketer's weight issues and physical appearance.

The ex Pakistan wristspinner feels stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant is carrying weight issues.

Rishabh Pant is "overweight" and "bulky", says former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria, who believes it is physical fitness that is holding the Indian wicketkeeper back in the shortest form of the game.

Kaneria's remarks came ahead of the series-deciding T20I in Bangalore against South Africa as he mentioned that the stand-in Indian skipper is carrying excess weight and should immediately work upon fitness to try and rejuvenate himself.

Pant has had a disastrous series with the bat versus the Proteas, making scores of 29 off 16, 5 off 7, 6 off 8 and 17 off 23 deliveries in the first four matches. The explosive left-hander has been painstaking to watch throughout the series.

But Kaneria focused on Rishabh Pant's keeping and noticed a chink in his armoury, directly related to a fitness shortcoming, which he suggested the Indian cricketer to work on.

Danish Kaneria critical of Rishabh Pant's fitness standards

"I want to talk about Pant's wicketkeeping. I've noticed one thing – he doesn't squat lower and sit on his toes when a fast bowler is bowling. Seems like he is overweight and being bulky doesn't give him that much time to come up quickly. It raises concern over his fitness," Kaneria was quoted as saying from his YouTube channel.

"Is he 100 per cent fit? But when it comes to his captain, bowlers and batters including Hardik and Karthik have supported him well. Pant also has a chance to become the first captain to win a T20 series against South Africa," he added.

While disappointed with Rishabh Pant, the ex Pakistan wristspinner was effusive in praise for Pant's wicketkeeping brethren Dinesh Karthik, who played a match-winning knock in the previous game in Rajkot.

Karthik struck a 27-ball 55, featuring nine fours and two sixes, in India's series-levelling victory.

"India were struggling big time but Hardik and Karthik helped the team get to 169. Karthik loves to sweep and use his feet. Everything was going his way. It was a 'DK Day'. He batted with maturity. Hardik also showed responsibility. He started off cautiously but produced big hits in the end. He played a gem of an innings," Kaneria said.