Darren Lehmann lists top five players, including India's superstar, he has coached

Darren Lehmann has revealed his top five best players he has coached, which included some big names cricket has ever seen. Among the list is a famous Indian superstar, who is at the peak of his game at the moment.

The list included Rohit Sharma’s name, whom Lehmann has coached during his tenure with Deccan Chargers in early IPL days. DC won the title in 2009 when he was the head coach of the side, leading the side successfully in South Africa.

Rohit has often been praised by numerous former cricketers and coaches for being immensely talented, and Lehmann might have also been impressed with his generational talent, adding him to his elite list. Rohit is currently at the peak of his game, with his latest achievement being the winner of the T20 World Cup 2024 as a captain in the West Indies and the USA.

Even in his late 30s, Rohit Sharma has shown no signs of regression and is as fluent as ever with the bat, showcasing the kind of talent he possesses. India would want him to keep performing and stretch his career as long as possible.

Lehmann names Steven Smith, Harry Brook, and AB de Villiers as other names

Apart from Rohit Sharma, Darren Lehmann also named Steven Smith, the modern-day Test giant, in his list of best players he has coached. Lehmann worked closely with Smith during his days as Australia's coach and knows his game quite well.

AB de Villiers, another freak across formats, also features in the list. AB is among the finest batters this game has ever seen and doesn’t come as a surprise in this list.

The top 5 I have coached and thrown too are in no particular order:

Smith @stevesmith49

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45

Harry Brook @YorkshireCCC

AB Devillers @ABdeVilliers17

Sanga @KumarSanga2 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) July 21, 2024

Further, Lehmann named Kumar Sangakkara, among the finest-ever batters from Sri Lanka, among the top five best players he has coached. Sangakkara’s career spanned more than 15 years, where he broke numerous records with his bat and gloves behind the sticks.

Lastly, Lehmann also included Harry Brook, who has had a fantastic start to his international career. Brook is another generational talent destined to do big things for England, and no wonder Lehmann enjoyed working with him.

