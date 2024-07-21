WATCH: Ben Stokes' doppelganger spotted in Trent Bridge; Stokes gives priceless reaction

An English fan who looked identical to Ben Stokes was visible during the second Test match between England and West Indies in Trent Bridge.

An English fan who looked identical to Ben Stokes was visible during the second Test match between England and West Indies in Trent Bridge. As Stokes spotted him, he couldn’t take his eyes off him and kept staring at him in surprise for a few seconds.

After glaring at him keenly, Stokes gave a slight nod on the TV before bursting into laughter. Paul Collingwood, standing near him, probably told him to look on the screen and find his stunt double in the crowd.

Even Collingwood and the on-air commentators were surprised seeing the man looking similar to Stokes and couldn’t control their laughter, laughing loudly. Everyone on the ground enjoyed the moment, with the guy, who looked like Stokes, putting on Sky Cricket’s headphones in his ears and having a small talk with someone in the stand.

Also Read: RCB star ruled out of Asia Cup; Gujarat player named as replacement

He looked like Stokes due to the kind of beard and hairstyle he had; even Stokes had a similar style a few months back, which reminded everyone of his old look. That English fan seemed to have done his research to imitate Ben Stokes and succeeded in his plan to amaze one and all following the game.

Ben Stokes spotting his stunt double at Trent Bridge 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GfHydR328K — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 21, 2024

England scored 425 in the second innings; setting a 385-run target for West Indies

Talking about the game, England scored a whopping 425 in their second innings - thanks to marvellous centuries from Joe Root (122) and Harry Brook (109). Ben Duckett (76) and Ollie Pope (51) also made vital contributions.

It was also the first-ever time England scored 400+ in both innings of a Test match. They made 416 in the first innings, with Ollie Pope slamming a fantastic ton. However, West Indies batted equally well to gain a 41-run lead in the second innings.

Fab 4 Test Centuries 💯



Joe Root joins Smith and Williamson at 32 Test tons. 👏 pic.twitter.com/zb5cWc36J0 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) July 21, 2024

While the target is massive in the fourth innings, West Indies will fancy their chances to chase down the total, given the track doesn’t have much for bowlers, and they batted brilliantly in the first innings. It is also a must-win game for them.

If West Indies win the game, they will keep the series alive. England would want to wrap them up quickly and take the series.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.