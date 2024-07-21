RCB star ruled out of Asia Cup; Gujarat player named as replacement

India's star cricketer, Shreyanka Patil, has been ruled out of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 owing to a fractured finger. The all-rounder was hurt on Friday, July 19, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, during India's inaugural game against Pakistan. Notably, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed the Shreyanka news through a press release.

The 21-year-old fractured her left hand's fourth finger while attempting to take the catch during the first inning of the game. Unexpectedly, the WPL 2024 winning member suffered an injury on the same hand, which prevented her from playing in a few Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 matches.

Meanwhile, the right-arm off spinner turned around and became the WPL's top wicket-taker, winning the Emerging Player of the Series award alongside the WPL 2024 title. The star spinner also contributed four wickets to RCB's first-ever title victory against Delhi Capitals in the final match. However, she will not participate in the ongoing multi-nation event in Sri Lanka, owing to the extent of the injury she sustained against Nida Dar-led Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the young sensation had been substituted by Tanuja Kanwar, who is a great left-arm spinner and was being named as a travelling reserve. While she hasn't yet donned the national uniform, she had an impressive showing in the previous WPL campaign after playing for the Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants.

Also Read: Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's blunt reply to journalist ahead of Women's Asia Cup 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India had a terrific start to Women's Asia Cup 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India had a terrific start to their campaign as they crushed Pakistan to sit at the top of the table in Group A. The Women in Blue restricted their arch-rivals to 108 runs in 19.2 overs after being requested to field first. Their most effective bowler was Deepti Sharma, who took three wickets, which was followed by Shreyanka, Pooja Vastrakar, and Renuka Singh, who each grabbed two wickets.

Telegram Group Join Now

India later chased down the goal in 14.1 overs after an opening-wicket stand of 85 runs between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. India's upcoming match is scheduled for Sunday against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India’s updated squad for Women’s Asia Cup T20, 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Sajana Sajeevan, Tanuja Kanwer.

Traveling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh

Also Read: 'Want to play Tests' - Rising 19-year-old Delhi Capitals star Alice Capsey declares

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube