Watch: David Miller hits top of off with sharp direct hit

The South African fielder came up with an exceptional run-out to dismiss Zimbabwean No.3 Sean Williams.

David Miller pulled off a magnificent run-out that made for great viewing in Hobart for the Super 12s T20 World Cup encounter.

Apart from his dangerous powerhitting abilities, David Miller is renowned for his excellent fielding. On Monday (October 24), the veteran South African cricketer came up with a brilliant example of the same in Hobart, playing against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Miller inflicted a super sharp direct hit to help Proteas dismiss Zimbabwe's experienced middle-order batter Sean Williams after a horrible mix-up in the middle.

As Williams and his batting Wesley Madhevere messed up a quick single, the South African limited-overs stalwart chose it to be the moment to make a difference with his fielding, getting it to smash the top of the off-stump via a pinpoint throw.

Not only did Madhevere hit the ball straight to David Miller at cover and called for a quick single, he then collided with Williams, leaving his partner with no chance of surving a direct throw, which did came off the great throw from Miller.

David Miller's exceptional run-out

The fantastic run-out was on display off the fourth ball of the fourth over in the Zimbabwean first-innings in what was a rain-marred nine overs per side encounter. Facing left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell, Madhevere hit the ball to the cover region and called Williams in for a quick single.

That proved to be a big, big mistake as David Miller came around the ball and inflicted a pinpoint direct throw at the batting end, catching non-striker Williams short of his ground after he collided mid-pitch with his batting partner Madhevere.

Watch: Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth's reactions as India win off final ball against Pakistan

To be fair to the duo, Miller's throw was such that even without the collide one of them was about to be dismissed and make the long walk back in the shed. As it panned out, it was Williams, who had just walked in and was batting 1 off 1 at the time.

That was the last thing Zimbabwe could've afforded after a horrible start to the match, wherein they found themselves stranded at 19 for 4 at the point of the Williams run-out.

David Miller's direct throw made a significant dent on the Zimbabwean progress and gave South Africa a giant leap towards two critical points in the Super 12s round.