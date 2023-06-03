David Warner announces retirement date from Test Cricket

Warner is currently in England preparing for next week's ICC World Test Championship against India

In a recent development, Australian opener David Warner has announced his intention to retire from Test cricket during the upcoming Australian summer, thereby putting an end date to his long and successful Test career.

Currently in England for the preparations of the ICC World Test Championship against India, Warner is expected to participate in the five-match Ashes series against England.

While Warner has the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India scheduled for the end of the year, the 36-year-old has decided to conclude his red-ball career after Australia's Test match against Pakistan in January, which will take place at his home ground in Sydney.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said on Saturday.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series. If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then."

The opening batsman will commence Australia's upcoming six-Test tour of the United Kingdom at the top of the batting order. However, he acknowledges the need to perform better in the upcoming weeks compared to his previous visit to England during the 2019 Ashes, where he averaged under 10 runs.

Despite Warner's reputation as one of the world's premier T20 batsmen, he aspires for that form to propel him to the World Cup in the same format next year. Additionally, he expresses his desire to participate in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Moreover, Warner's decision to not participate in the two-Test home series against the West Indies next summer has now created an opportunity for him to represent the Sydney Thunder in the KFC BBL.

