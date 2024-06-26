David Warner picks his successor for opening role through social media post

Star Australia opener David Warner announced his retirement from earlier yesterday (June 25) after his country's elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Warner's retirement has been gradual. The dynamic left-hander played his last ODI in the World Cup win over India (Nov 2023) and his final Test against Pakistan (Jan 2024) abd had previously indicated that this T20 World Cup would be his swansong.

Following his retirement decision, Warner subtly mentioned who he thinks of as his successor as an opener with a social media post. After Warner was done with the national duties as Australia bowed out of the mega-event, the duo were also seen cherishing their time away from the field.

Warner posted a picture of him on Instagram story along with young Aussie batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk sharing a beverage and captioned it saying, "All yours now champion".

Jake Fraser-McGurk stole the limelight after having a breakout maiden Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season following which he was even included in the Aussie T20 World Cup 2024 squad as a travelling reserve.

David Warner picks his successor after retiring from international cricket

Plying his trade for the Delhi Capitals (DC), the 22-year-old opener played 9 games amassing 330 runs and striking at an explosive rate 234.04.

Notably, both Warner and Jake shared the dressing room for DC in IPL 2024.

Warner had previously opined on Jake saying, "As a young kid, he understands what the game's about, what it's like to be around the group as a team player. He asks a lot of questions and he loves the game, which is great."

Although Jake did not get to play any game in the T20 World Cup 2024, he was exposed to an environment where the team challenged the trophy and will come in handy, given the massive boots he will be filling in.

