Deepak Chahar out of T20 World Cup; Shardul Thakur replaces him in reserves: REPORTS

Back injury could rule out Deepak Chahar from India's T20 World Cup reserve list and pave way for Shardul Thakur as his replacement, reported Sports Tak.

Deepak was earlier ruled out of India's three-match ODI series against South Africa with the same. The pacer skipped the first game and was sidelined for the remaining two one-dayers in Ranchi and Delhi after BCCI confirmed he had picked up "stiffness" in his back after the third T20I against the Proteas in Indore on October 4.

He will now undergo a rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), being mindful of which the team management and selectors have reportedly decided to leave him out of the immediate reserve options for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Deepak Chahar was named in the list alongside Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammad Shami. For the moment, Shami too is at the NCA to go through a recovery programme after giving a positive Covid-19 test prior to the home T20Is versus Australia late last month.

Shami is one of the options in line to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the main T20 World Cup squad alongside Mohammed Siraj, who has displayed brilliant form with the new-ball and at the death, particularly in ODIs, for India this year.

Led by coach Rahul Dravid, the team management is awaiting further clarity on Shami before deciding who the 15th member of their squad will be.

As per RevSportz, though, Shami is the frontrunner to replace Bumrah at this stage and will be flying to Australia on Thursday (October 13) along with Siraj and Thakur.

Chahar's injury gives Thakur backdoor entry

Deepak Chahar's injury has given Thakur another unexpected opportunity to be with an Indian team set to play a T20 World Cup.

The pacer was part of the tournament's last year's edition in UAE and was dropped after poor performances in India's disastrous Super 12 exit. But Deepak's back issue has now left him one other injury away from making the main squad in Australia.

Thakur, who has played 25 T20Is for India, has taken 33 wickets at 9.25 an over and scored his runs down the order at a strike-rate of 181.57.

Mohammed Shami, Siraj and Shardul Thakur to fly out to Australia tomorrow for #T20WorldCup



As reported by @RevSportz earlier, Deepak Chahar will not fly out to Australia due to back injury and Shami remains front-runner to replace Bumrah@BoriaMajumdar — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) October 12, 2022

He, however, would have to be pip Siraj in the reckoning even if the Indian team finds another injury or Covid concern.

Criticised for inconsistency at times, Siraj has relished playing the ODIs for India this year and shown impressive new and old ball prowess. He finished as the 'Player of the Series' in India's 2-1 victory over South Africa and has taken 18 wickets from his 12 matches at 24 per piece, going for 4.45 an over.

Shami, though, seems to have an edge over both Thakur and Siraj for the management, given his experience. The pacer last played a T20I for India at the closure of their T20 World Cup campaign in UAE but Bumrah's injury has paved way for his return to prominence.