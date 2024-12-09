Despite Humiliating Loss, India Find Their Latest Spark in X-Factor Player

He was the top scorer for India in both innings, contributing 42 runs each time.

Despite India’s crushing 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Adelaide, Nitish Kumar Reddy emerged as a bright spot. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra praised Reddy as a standout performer for his impressive batting display in the Adelaide Test, showcasing his promise as a rising star for India.

He was the top scorer for India in both innings, contributing 42 runs each time. His ability to play aggressive shots, particularly against Australia’s fast bowlers, has made a noticeable impact.

Chopra shared his thoughts about Reddy on his YouTube channel, highlighting the young player’s fearless and confident approach. He mentioned that sometimes, young players can perform better without the burden of expectations or pressure. Reddy has been playing freely and with confidence, which has paid off in his performances so far. Chopra pointed out that no Indian batter has hit more sixes against fast bowlers in Tests in Australia than Reddy, despite only having played two Tests.

“At times, when you are young, you don’t have any excess baggage. This boy has been very, very impressive. There is a very good stat – no Indian batter has hit more sixes than him against fast bowling in Tests in Australia to date, and he has played only two Tests,” he said.

Chopra Lauds Reddy’s Maturity Under Pressure

Chopra also praised Reddy’s temperament. He noted that the young player has shown maturity and calmness, even in high-pressure situations. Chopra emphasized that Reddy has been able to express himself fully, playing with clear intent. His aggressive but controlled approach to batting has made him stand out as a player who is comfortable taking on the challenge of international cricket.

While Chopra acknowledged Reddy’s strong batting performances, he also pointed out that the young all-rounder’s bowling skills still need development. However, Chopra expressed confidence in Reddy’s potential and believes that with time, his bowling will improve. Despite the areas where he can grow, Reddy’s impressive start to his Test career has already caught the attention of fans and experts alike.

“He has been outstanding. He is the breakout star of this Indian cricket team on this tour of Australia. He has exceeded our expectations. I am totally impressed. Nitish Kumar Reddy as a batter looks ready. Nitish Kumar Reddy as a bowler is still a work in progress,” Chopra added.

“Nitish Kumar Reddy as a player, I feel he has an excellent temperament. He is showing that he is not getting flustered. He is trying to express himself. The key operative word in Indian cricket is intent. His intent is very clear and is playing clean cricket,” he further stated.

Reddy’s performances in the series have been promising, with notable contributions like 41 runs off 59 balls in the first Test in Perth and 42 runs off 54 balls in the first innings in Adelaide. His aggressive batting style and all-round skills suggest that he could become a key player for India in the future.

