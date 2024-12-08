‘When India and Australia Play, These Things Happen’: Rohit Sharma Shares Views on Siraj-Head Face-Off in Adelaide Test

He mentioned that he wasn’t focused on the specific exchange but rather on the broader picture of the match.

India lost the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 10 wickets in Adelaide, but the spotlight of the match was the heated exchange between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head which happened on Day 2. The incident took place after Siraj dismissed Head in the first innings.

Following Head’s dismissal, a brief but intense confrontation took place between the two players. Head later claimed he had only told Siraj “well bowled,” but Siraj refuted this, accusing Head of lying and suggesting that their exchange was more confrontational than what Head had portrayed. The incident added further tension to the already competitive nature of the match.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Rohit Sharma commented on the incident, saying that such moments are common in competitive encounters between two strong teams. He mentioned that he wasn’t focused on the specific exchange but rather on the broader picture of the match. Rohit added that these types of exchanges are part of the nature of India-Australia rivalries.

“I was standing at the slips. I don’t know what was exchanged, but two competitive teams are going at each other. These things happen. You know, Travis was batting well, obviously our plan was to get him out. And on the other side, Travis wanted to try and put our bowlers under pressure. And we got the wicket, he celebrated it,” Rohit Sharma told reporters at the post-match press conference.

“There were obviously few words changed within the two of them. I exactly don’t know what was said, because my job is not just to look at that one incident. I am focused on the overall picture or the overall touch match. But again, I don’t think we can look too much into that. You know, when India and Australia always play, these things happen. And these are now just part of the game,” he added.

Rohit Sharma Defends Siraj’s Aggressive Play, Warns Against Crossing the Line

Rohit also addressed the hostile crowd, which booed Siraj after he gave Head a send-off. He emphasized that Siraj thrives in these situations and that the crowd’s reactions don’t affect him.

As captain, Rohit supports Siraj’s aggressive attitude but highlighted the importance of knowing when to draw the line to avoid controversy. He clarified that while occasional verbal exchanges are part of the game, managing aggression carefully is crucial.

“He likes to get into the battle, as simple as that. It gives him success. And as a captain, it’s my job, you know, to back that aggression. Obviously, there is a fine line between that. We don’t want to cross anything that can bring dispute into the game. But obviously, having a word or two with the opposition is not a bad thing. And he likes it, and that’s what gets him going,” said Rohit Sharma.

“In the past, we have seen so many cricketers who like that battle, and Siraj is definitely one of them. But again, like I said, there’s a thin line between getting aggressive and getting too aggressive and crossing that line. Obviously, as a captain, it is also my responsibility to make sure that we don’t cross the line, you know? But, yeah, a word or two here and there I don’t think makes a huge difference,” he added.

