IND U19 vs BAN U19 Live Streaming: U19 Asia Cup Final Live Telecast Details in India, Date, and Time

India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will face off in the Under-19 Asia Cup final on December 8th at the Dubai International Stadium. This match will feature the defending champions, Bangladesh. India, on the other hand, holds the most titles in the history of the ACC U19 Asia Cup.

India’s journey to the final has been impressive after they lost their opening match to Pakistan. They quickly recovered and won all their remaining matches by big margins. In the semi-final, they comfortably defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 28 overs to spare.

Key contributions came from Ayush Mhatre and 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored 175 and 167 runs respectively in the tournament. India will aim to keep up their strong form as they face Bangladesh in the final.

Defending champions Bangladesh will go into the final with confidence, having lost just once to Sri Lanka in the group stage. In the semi-finals, they beat Pakistan by seven wickets.

Bangladesh’s strength has been their bowling, with Md. Al Fahad leading the wickets tally with 10 wickets, followed by Md. Iqbal Hasan Emon, who also has 10 wickets. Bangladesh will be determined to defend their title and secure another victory.

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19 Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh (wk), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha

Bangladesh U19 Playing XI

Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin(c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hasan Faysal(w), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Al Fahad, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Live Streaming Details

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup final on the Sony LIV app in India.

Where to Watch IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup Final Live on TV?

Viewers can watch the Live telecast of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup final on the Sony Sports Network in India.

When is the IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup Final?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup final will take place on 8th December 2024.

Where is the IND U19 vs BAN U19 Asia Cup Final Being Played and What Time Does It Start?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup final will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the match starting at 10:30 AM IST.

