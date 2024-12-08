News
Rohit Sharma has joined an unwanted list of captains following India’s heavy defeat against Australia in the Day-Night Test in Adelaide.
News
December 8, 2024 - 4:09 pm

Rohit Sharma’s Name Added to Unenviable List of Indian Captains After Adelaide Test Setback

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

It was Rohit’s fourth consecutive defeat as a captain in Test cricket, for he had also lost three successive games against New Zealand at home.

Rohit Sharma has joined an unwanted list of captains following India’s heavy defeat against Australia in the Day-Night Test in Adelaide.

Rohit Sharma has joined an unenviable list of captains following India’s heavy defeat against Australia in the Day-Night Test in Adelaide. India suffered a ten-wicket loss over Australia to let the opponent equal the series 1-1.

It was Rohit’s fourth consecutive defeat as a captain in Test cricket, for he had also lost three successive games against New Zealand at home. Hence, he becomes only the sixth Indian captain to lose four or more consecutive matches in the red-ball format.

Other captains in this list are Datta Gaekwad, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. While other captains suffered defeat in four successive matches, Mansoor was on the wrong side as many as six times, while Sachin lost five consecutive games before making way for Sourav Ganguly.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Provides Massive Update on Mohammed Shami Following India’s Crushing Defeat in Adelaide

Despite having Jasprit Bumrah and a solid batting unit, Rohit finds himself on this disappointing list, which is as shocking as possible. India looked good with Jasprit Bumrah at the helm in the Perth Test, but Rohit’s return and shuffle in captaincy didn’t go as smoothly as the management would have liked.

Rohit Sharma’s tactics and form a major concern

While this loss is baffling, what’s more surprising are his on-field captaincy and personal form with the willow. Like always, his field placements and bowling changes were baffling, allowing the opponent to get into the game and take it away.

He allowed batters to settle and play long innings, as Travis Head did. The fields were too defensive, and Aussie batters could get off the blocks and keep the scoreboard ticking at an adequate rate.

Further, his personal form with the bat hasn’t done anything either, for Rohit has failed miserably while opening the innings and batting in the middle order. Since the home season earlier, the Indian captain has 142 runs at an average of 11.83 in 12 innings, including a fifty.

He was listless while batting in the middle order in the Adelaide Test and registered two low scores in both innings. His recent slump suggests Rohit is past his prime, and his struggles will exacerbate in the coming days.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma captaincy

