Watch: Height of bad luck! Powercut in stadium leaves DRS disabled - Fans react as Devon Conway and Robin Uthappa can't review LBW calls

In a mad first half hour at the Wankhede Stadium, Chennai Super Kings were in a muddle early on with Devon Conway , Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa dismissed inside two overs
 By CX Staff Writer Thu, 12 May 2022
Devon Conway DRS powercut

In a bizarre event at the Wankhede stadium, a powercut meant the DRS wasn't working at the start of the game and it made an immediate impact when Devon Conway was adjudged LBW off a delivery going down the leg side from Daniel Sams in the first over. With no DRS, the CSK batter couldn't review the decision although he wanted to and he had to walk off. 

Soon after, CSK lost Moeen Ali as well, and then obin Uthappa was again adjudged LBW next over off Jasprit Bumrah. With another contentious decision going against them, CSK were left frustrated with no reviews to take. Soon  after Uthappa's dismissal, power returned in the stadium and DRS was available again.

Reduced to 5/3 inside two overs, CSK were in dire straits in the big game against Mumbai Indians.

WATCH Devon Conway's contentious LBW dismissal here


The damage had be done by the time DRS returned with two overs causing havoc. CSK lost three wickets, two of them to contentious decisions, inside these two overs with Conway, for certain, and Uthappa at the receiving end of the on-field umpire's decision to give the batters out. 

Conway had been in great touch heading into this game with scores of 85, 56 and 87 in the last three matches, but was gone for a first ball duck here. Fans reacted wildly to the incident as CSK fans were pretty upset with the big decision going against them.

 

 

 

