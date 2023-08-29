"Dhoni groomed the bowlers and left for Virat" - Ishant Sharma on India's smooth bowling transition

Ishant Sharma has provided insights into the contrasting styles of captaincy exhibited by Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. He emphasized that the former India wicketkeeper, Dhoni had adeptly nurtured the bowlers, effectively setting the stage for Kohli in the future.

Dhoni held the Test captaincy reins from 2008 until 2014, churning out victories in 28 out of 60 matches during his tenure. Notably, he announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014 during India's tour of Australia, subsequently passing on the captaincy reins to Kohli. Kohli, heralded as one of India's most successful Test captains, steered the team to notable series victories in Australia. Overseeing 68 matches as captain, Kohli clinched victory in 40, a record unparalleled among Indian players.

During an interview with JioCinema, Ishant articulated that while Kohli earned distinction as a remarkable captain, Dhoni's legacy left behind a comprehensive bowling lineup that seamlessly transitioned to Kohli's charge. Ishant also underscored Dhoni's instrumental role in grooming the bowlers, thereby setting the foundation for Kohli's era.

Ishant Sharma on India's smooth bowling transition

Ishant further elaborated on Kohli's astute captaincy, noting his proficiency in recognizing each player's distinct strengths within the team.

"He was the best. When Virat was captain, bowling was complete. When we were playing under Mahi bhai, we were in a transition phase. At that time, Shami and Umesh were new, and only I was there. Everyone else would rotate. Bhuvi was also new. There is no match for Mahi bhai as a communicator.

Ishant Sharma further added, "But what he did was groom the bowlers and leave them with Virat. Shami and Umesh, over time, became different bowlers and then Jasprit came in. So, he got a complete package. The best thing he did was identify everyone’s traits, that he used to talk about one thing with one person and then Iet them be."

