WATCH: Bumrah vs Gill; Siraj vs Kohli as Team India gears up in full intensity for Asia Cup

The continental tournament stands as one of India’s final series of matches ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, slated to commence in October.

Team India is intensifying its preparations leading up to the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka. Currently, at a preparatory camp in Bengaluru, the team is fully immersed in demanding training sessions. A recent video shared by the BCCI on its social media platform showcases players such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah engaging in net practice, among others.

KL Rahul is progressively nearing full fitness, evident from his participation in wicket-keeping drills. During the first day of the camp, Rahul engaged in batting for over an hour, reserving wicket-keeping drills for a later time. However, the BCCI announced on Tuesday (August 29) that despite Rahul's positive recovery, he will not be available for the first two matches of India in the Asia Cup 2023 – against Pakistan and Nepal.

Jasprit Bumrah, marking his comeback to the Indian setup after an 11-month hiatus during the Ireland series, showcased his prowess by bowling deliveries at full intensity to Shubman Gill.

Team India gears up in full intensity for Asia Cup

In an engaging duel, Mohammed Siraj challenged Virat Kohli with a series of short-pitched deliveries. The former RCB skipper accepted the challenge unflinchingly, skillfully dispatching the deliveries over the on-side boundary.

The return of Mohammed Shami to the Indian squad is also clinical - his first appearance since an underwhelming performance in the World Test Championship final. Furthermore, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav equally embraced valuable practice opportunities.

This continental tournament stands as one of India’s final series of matches ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, commencing in October. Kicking off their group stage journey in this six-team competition on September 2, the Men in Blue will face a high-octane encounter against Pakistan in Pallekele.

