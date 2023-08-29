"He spit out his.." - Marnus Labuschagne recounts David Warner's bold retort to Jonny Bairstow's dismissal

During the 2023 Ashes series, England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow found himself both literally and metaphorically stumped in a contentious dismissal that ignited a global debate among cricket enthusiasts. Bairstow's confusion led to a pivotal moment as he was dismissed after mistakenly assuming the ball was dead and was subsequently sent back to the pavilion by Australia's wicket-keeper, Alex Carey. This unexpected twist left Bairstow bewildered and he could only watch as the Australian team celebrated their triumph.

The dismissal triggered intense discussions among spectators and cricket experts, reaching a climax during a post-match interaction in the lunch room. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne recounted a bold retort from his teammate David Warner when Bairstow inquired about the Australian team's sentiments regarding the outcome.

Pat Cummins defended Australia's decision to dismiss Jonny Bairstow

"I was in the lunch room! Jonny was fuming. Sky crew played the dismissal on repeat and everyone was watching it. Seeing us all engrossed, he asked if we were happy with it. David Warner spit out his chicken and said.. 'Yeah. Very.' There was no other response ," Labuschagne shared in a video posted by 7Cricket on 'X', formerly tagged as Twitter.

While the incident dealt a blow to England, it served to further elevate Australia's already impressive performance. Their 43-run victory in the match secured a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, which eventually culminated in a 2-2 draw. In response to the controversial dismissal, Australia's captain Pat Cummins staunchly defended his team, asserting that their actions were well within the bounds of the rules.

"It doesn't really bother me, to be honest. We have been fantastic, and I think that was shown again on day five [at Lord's]. We did nothing wrong, we are all comfortable with that. I don't think the aim of playing cricket [is to shut up critics],” he said in an interview with Sky Sports.

