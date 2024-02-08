"This kid would go places": Former selector predicted the next superstar of Indian cricket

He has got a great start to his cricketing career in both T20Is and Tests.

The ongoing IND vs ENG Test has embroiled into an exciting affair with the series hanging in balance at 1-1. India won the second contest in Vizag after conceding the series opener in Hyderabad.

While the hosts delivered an all-round display to seal the second Test, young India opener Yashavi Jaiswal gave a testament to his prowess by scoring his maiden double ton. Jaiswal’s 209 runs came out of a total of India’s first innings score of 396 runs, while the second best score in the lineup was 34 from Shubman Gill.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is already dubbed to be the future superstar of Indian cricket. Jaiswal has been impressive ever since his foray, excelling in both T20Is and Tests.

During his Test debut against West Indies in Dominica, Jaiswal showcased his talent with an impressive knock of 171 runs. And in only his sixth Test match, the 22-year old opening batter from Mumbai hit a match-winning double century.

Former selector predicted the next superstar of India cricket

The left-hander has received praises from many in the cricketing fraternity and former India selector Dilip Vengsarkar was also one of them. Vengsarkar also spoke about how he spot Jaiswal at a young age and took him to England.

Speaking exclusively to Revsportz, Vengsarkar said, "I had taken him to England when he was 14 or 15 years of age, and as we all know, he comes from a very humble background. In England, he scored in every match and we could see the hunger in him. I knew this kid would go places with the talent he possessed. He then went on to play for India U-19 and scored plenty of runs in the World Cup, which supported his cause by getting picked by the IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals. I am extremely happy about him and now he is the captain of Dadar Union as well, where I played for 25 years.

