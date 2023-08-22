Dinesh Karthik defines Tilak Varma's role for World Cup

Varma showcased his immense potential by amassing a total of 343 runs for the Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL and continued to impress during India's recent white-ball series against the West Indies.

Dinesh Karthik has expressed astonishment at the rapid adaptation of Tilak Varma to international cricket. He strongly advocates considering the young player for the pivotal No.4 position in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Varma showcased his immense potential by amassing a total of 343 runs for the Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL. He continued to impress by making a remarkable debut in international cricket during India's recent white-ball series against the West Indies.

In the five T20I matches, the 20-year-old Varma scored an impressive 173 runs in his maiden international series. His ability to adjust his playing style according to the game's situation caught the attention of Karthik.

Karthik said during a Cricket World Cup commercial shoot with Emirates, "I think he showed different sorts of temperament to his batting at times he went all guns blazing up the order, then there was a game where he had to finish it off with Hardik Pandya and he did that as well. More important is that he can add off-spin and we have not had somebody who can roll their arm over so that makes that player very special."

Dinesh Karthik highlights Tilak Varma's skillset can prove to be a differential

Varma's outstanding performance against the West Indies earned him a well-deserved place in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. As the left-handed batter competes for a spot, he will contend with several other batters who will be given opportunities to showcase their abilities before the World Cup.

A significant advantage for Varma is his left-handed batting style, which provides a valuable contrast in a lineup predominantly consisting of right-handed players. Karthik firmly believes that this distinctiveness will work to Varma's advantage.

Team captain Rohit Sharma emphasizes the need for flexibility in the batting order, encouraging players to adapt to different positions. The inclusion of seasoned players Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the Asia Cup squad further augments the team's options to experiment with before the World Cup.

