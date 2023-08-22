'Stop creating controversy' - Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at fans for query on Ashwin

Gavaskar provided a straightforward response to a question about Ashwin's potential inclusion in the squad, given his extensive experience and India's choice of featuring an off-spinner.

Former Indian cricketer-turned pundit Sunil Gavaskar offered a candid perspective when questioned about the omission of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the Asia Cup squad. The All-India Senior Selection Committee, unveiled a 17-member squad yesterday (August 21) with Rohit Sharma as the captain and Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain for the upcoming continental tournament.

After the announcement of the squad during a press conference, fans exhibited curiosity regarding the chosen players and the overlooked ones. While the team management opted for Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the lineup and included a lone wrist-spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav, notable names like Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin were conspicuously absent.

Sunil Gavaskar highlights every player was taken into consideration

“Yes, there are a few players who will believe that they are lucky. But the team is selected. So don't talk about (Ravichandran) Ashwin. Stop creating controversy. This is our team now. If you don't like it, don't watch the matches but stop saying that he should have been picked or another should be there, this is a wrong mindset,” Gavaskar said on Aaj Tak.

Gavaskar went on to elaborate that the group of players chosen for the Asia Cup possesses a legitimate opportunity to secure victory in the upcoming ODI World Cup scheduled for October in India. Additionally, while refraining from specifying any individuals, Gavaskar highlighted that no player can assert that they were disregarded for selection in the Asia Cup squad.

“Yes, absolutely (this team can win the World Cup). Who else would you have picked? I don't think any player can claim that he has been an injustice to him. The experienced and in-form players have been selected in the 17-member Asia Cup squad,” he added.