Discarded After India Tour, Australia Batter Set for Shock Recall to Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series
News
January 8, 2025 - 9:45 am

Discarded After India Tour, Australia Batter Set for Shock Recall to Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The selectors might pick the 33-year-old again for the sub-continent tour because he is good at playing spin, just like they did for the 2023 India series.

Discarded After India Tour, Australia Batter Set for Shock Recall to Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series

The Australian Men’s Test team has little time to rest after their 3-1 series win over India, as attention quickly shifts to their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

With captain Pat Cummins expected to remain in Australia for the birth of his second child, at least one change is certain in their playing XI for the first Test in Galle. Additionally, former captain Steve Smith is likely to take over as skipper during Cummins’ absence, and there could be several other changes to the lineup as well.

Also Read: ‘It’s Bulls*it…Better To Play T20s’ – Former India World Cup Winner Bashes Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management

At the top of the order, both Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas are set to travel to Sri Lanka. Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head are set to take their usual spots at number three, four and five in the batting order, which comes as no surprise. Nathan McSweeney, who was dropped after the Brisbane Test, might be included in the squad as a backup opener for the Sri Lanka tour.

Handscomb Set for a Potential Test Comeback

Peter Handscomb, who has been out of the Test scene for some time, is likely to make a return for the two-Test series in Galle. Handscomb has started the Sheffield Shield season strongly, with an impressive average of 47.80, including a century and four fifties.

The selectors might pick the 33-year-old again for the sub-continent tour because he is good at playing spin, just like they did for the 2023 India series. Handscomb has played 20 Tests since his debut in 2016, scoring 1,079 runs at an average of 37.20.

In addition to his batting, Handscomb could also provide cover as a reserve wicketkeeper if Josh Inglis’ calf injury prevents him from traveling and could also serve as a backup keeper with Alex Carey being the main keeper.

Players like Beau Webster, who made a statement with his performance in his maiden Test, are likely to be retained in the team. With Sri Lanka being a place where spin conditions are more likely to prevail, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann, and Todd Murphy are probable inclusions to the team.

Also Read: Repeat of ‘Whole Country Against XI Men’: Following India, Pakistan Raise Concerns About Hawkeye in South Africa

In the pace department, Pat Cummins will not be available for the tour and Josh Hazlewood is also ruled out due to injury. Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc are likely to hold their places while Sean Abbott may be picked to add depth to the pace attack.

Possible Australian squad for Sri Lanka series

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan McSweeney, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

Australia Cricket
Peter Handscomb
SL vs AUS
World Test Championship
WTC

