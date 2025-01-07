News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Shan Masood was unhappy with the trajectory shown for his LBW decision during the Cape Town Test, raising concerns about the technology again.
News
January 7, 2025 - 7:14 pm

Repeat of ‘Whole Country Against XI Men’: Following India, Pakistan Raise Concerns About Hawkeye in South Africa

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The on-field umpire Nitin Menon gave it not out, but the decision was overturned as the Hawkeye showed three reds, which Masood felt was not the right trajectory.

Shan Masood was unhappy with the trajectory shown for his LBW decision during the Cape Town Test, raising concerns about the technology again.

Shan Masood was unhappy with the trajectory shown for his LBW decision during the Cape Town Test, raising concerns about the technology again. The on-field umpire Nitin Menon gave it not out, but the decision was overturned as the Hawkeye showed three reds, which Masood felt was not the right trajectory.

“It’s simple. It was an outswinger. If you see the ball that I was beaten by, it jagged away a long way. I was beaten on the outside edge, and it was shown as an inswinger. I was baffled by that to be very honest.”

Adding to his point, Masood said he felt the ball hit outside the line, and the picture showed during the ball tracking was different to where it hit on his pads. He exclaimed an outswinger beat him, but it showed to hit on the inside.

“With the naked eye, you could see it felt like it was outside the line as well. I just felt it was a different picture. I didn’t get hit where Hawkeye was showing it to be hit. I was hit more on the outside of the leg than the inside; it shows it on the inside. That’s not an inswinger. I was beaten by an outswinger and that’s what the umpire thought as well, and that’s all I can say to that.”

When India and Bangladesh raised similar concerns around Hawkeye in South Africa

It is not the first time the Hawkeye has been under scrutiny in South African matches, for India and Bangladesh have been on the receiving end previously to shocking decisions. Indian players let their frustration known when Dean Elgar survived a close call in 2022, as the trajectory showed the ball going over the stumps.

“It’s the whole country against 11 guys,” exclaimed KL Rahul, while Ravichandran Ashwin added, “You should find better ways to win, SuperSport.” Even the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus was surprised at the decision, exclaiming, “That’s impossible.”

Also Read: India Youngster Buys Australian Kid Cricket Gears After Border Gavaskar Trophy Loss

South Africa have hardly been on the receiving end of these Hawkeye errors in their home games. There have been numerous instances when the umpiring standards were mediocre and heavily favoured the Proteas.

While it’s true that Hawkeye has its own loopholes, it’s baffling that only the opponents suffer its consequences in South Africa. It’s been happening for a while, and the ICC must have a look into it.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

KL Rahul
Marais Erasmus
Ravichandran Ashwin
SA vs PAK
Shan Masood

Related posts

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Playing XI, SA20 2025

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best SEC Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

As defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape aim to build on last season’s title-winning campaign.
News
07/01/2025
Devdutt Padikkal

India Youngster Buys Australian Kid Cricket Gears After Border Gavaskar Trophy Loss

He was moved and it reminded him of his childhood.
News
07/01/2025
South Africa Take First Jab at Australia Ahead of WTC 2025 Final Battle

Off-Field Banter and On-Field Prep: South Africa Take First Jab at Australia Ahead of WTC 2025 Final Battle

With 8 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw, South Africa are at the top of the table and will finish at the top no matter what happens in Sri Lanka vs Australia series.
News
07/01/2025
Australia To Miss Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood For Sri Lanka Test Tour Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final

Australia To Miss Two Senior Pacers For Sri Lanka Test Tour Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final

Australia are faced with a tricky selection situation.
News
07/01/2025
Joburg Super Kings Playing XI, SA20 2025

Joburg Super Kings Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best JSK Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

With the balance of experience and youth players in the squad Joburg Super Kings will be aiming to have a better season than the previous one.
News
07/01/2025
India Set To Name Nitish Kumar Reddy In Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

India Set To Name Impressive Talent As X-factor Player In Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

News
07/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy