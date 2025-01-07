Repeat of ‘Whole Country Against XI Men’: Following India, Pakistan Raise Concerns About Hawkeye in South Africa

The on-field umpire Nitin Menon gave it not out, but the decision was overturned as the Hawkeye showed three reds, which Masood felt was not the right trajectory.

Shan Masood was unhappy with the trajectory shown for his LBW decision during the Cape Town Test, raising concerns about the technology again. The on-field umpire Nitin Menon gave it not out, but the decision was overturned as the Hawkeye showed three reds, which Masood felt was not the right trajectory.

“It’s simple. It was an outswinger. If you see the ball that I was beaten by, it jagged away a long way. I was beaten on the outside edge, and it was shown as an inswinger. I was baffled by that to be very honest.”

Adding to his point, Masood said he felt the ball hit outside the line, and the picture showed during the ball tracking was different to where it hit on his pads. He exclaimed an outswinger beat him, but it showed to hit on the inside.

“With the naked eye, you could see it felt like it was outside the line as well. I just felt it was a different picture. I didn’t get hit where Hawkeye was showing it to be hit. I was hit more on the outside of the leg than the inside; it shows it on the inside. That’s not an inswinger. I was beaten by an outswinger and that’s what the umpire thought as well, and that’s all I can say to that.”

When India and Bangladesh raised similar concerns around Hawkeye in South Africa

It is not the first time the Hawkeye has been under scrutiny in South African matches, for India and Bangladesh have been on the receiving end previously to shocking decisions. Indian players let their frustration known when Dean Elgar survived a close call in 2022, as the trajectory showed the ball going over the stumps.

The bounce of the pitch – a significant factor in Dean Elgar's successful review.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/GI2rXjgjwd — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 13, 2022

“It’s the whole country against 11 guys,” exclaimed KL Rahul, while Ravichandran Ashwin added, “You should find better ways to win, SuperSport.” Even the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus was surprised at the decision, exclaiming, “That’s impossible.”

South Africa have hardly been on the receiving end of these Hawkeye errors in their home games. There have been numerous instances when the umpiring standards were mediocre and heavily favoured the Proteas.

While it’s true that Hawkeye has its own loopholes, it’s baffling that only the opponents suffer its consequences in South Africa. It’s been happening for a while, and the ICC must have a look into it.

