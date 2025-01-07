News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Devdutt Padikkal
News
January 7, 2025 - 6:56 pm

India Youngster Buys Australian Kid Cricket Gears After Border Gavaskar Trophy Loss

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was moved and it reminded him of his childhood.

Devdutt Padikkal

The Indian team suffered a heartbreaking loss in the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy which also cost them a berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Following the culmination of the final Test in Sydney, young India batting star Devdutt Padikkal made a warm gesture where he bought an Australian kid any cricketing gear that he wanted.

Padikkal noticed a young boy eagerly looking for a new bat and gear, which brought back memories of his own childhood. Feeling touched by the scene, he decided to make the moment extra special by generously offering to cover the cost of the boy’s cricket equipment.

The Indian cricketer took to his Instagram story to share a picture with the young kid and wrote:

“Saw this little kid at the cricket store today with his mom, all excited looking for a new bat and other gear. Reminded me of my childhood and how special these days at the store used to be. Offered to give him whatever he wanted on the day hoping to make his day a little bit more special. Simple joys.”

Devdutt Padikkal had a subpar outing in the Border Gavaskar Trophy

Speaking about Padikkal’s performance, the left-handed batter featured in the opening Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy but struggled to make an impact, scoring 0 and 25 in his two innings. India, however, delivered an outstanding performance in the Test, securing a dominant 295-run victory.

ALSO READ: Australia To Miss Two Senior Pacers For Sri Lanka Test Tour Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final

Despite this, Padikkal did not feature in the remaining matches. The home team went on to shine in the last four games, clinching victory in three of them and took back the BGT after a decade’s wait.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BGT
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Devdutt Padikkal

Related posts

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Playing XI, SA20 2025

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best SEC Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

As defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape aim to build on last season’s title-winning campaign.
News
07/01/2025
Shan Masood was unhappy with the trajectory shown for his LBW decision during the Cape Town Test, raising concerns about the technology again.

Repeat of ‘Whole Country Against XI Men’: Following India, Pakistan Raise Concerns About Hawkeye in South Africa

The on-field umpire Nitin Menon gave it not out, but the decision was overturned as the Hawkeye showed three reds, which Masood felt was not the right trajectory.
News
07/01/2025
South Africa Take First Jab at Australia Ahead of WTC 2025 Final Battle

Off-Field Banter and On-Field Prep: South Africa Take First Jab at Australia Ahead of WTC 2025 Final Battle

With 8 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw, South Africa are at the top of the table and will finish at the top no matter what happens in Sri Lanka vs Australia series.
News
07/01/2025
Australia To Miss Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood For Sri Lanka Test Tour Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final

Australia To Miss Two Senior Pacers For Sri Lanka Test Tour Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final

Australia are faced with a tricky selection situation.
News
07/01/2025
Joburg Super Kings Playing XI, SA20 2025

Joburg Super Kings Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best JSK Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

With the balance of experience and youth players in the squad Joburg Super Kings will be aiming to have a better season than the previous one.
News
07/01/2025
India Set To Name Nitish Kumar Reddy In Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

India Set To Name Impressive Talent As X-factor Player In Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

News
07/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy