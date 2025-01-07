India Youngster Buys Australian Kid Cricket Gears After Border Gavaskar Trophy Loss

He was moved and it reminded him of his childhood.

The Indian team suffered a heartbreaking loss in the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy which also cost them a berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Following the culmination of the final Test in Sydney, young India batting star Devdutt Padikkal made a warm gesture where he bought an Australian kid any cricketing gear that he wanted.

Padikkal noticed a young boy eagerly looking for a new bat and gear, which brought back memories of his own childhood. Feeling touched by the scene, he decided to make the moment extra special by generously offering to cover the cost of the boy’s cricket equipment.

The Indian cricketer took to his Instagram story to share a picture with the young kid and wrote:

“Saw this little kid at the cricket store today with his mom, all excited looking for a new bat and other gear. Reminded me of my childhood and how special these days at the store used to be. Offered to give him whatever he wanted on the day hoping to make his day a little bit more special. Simple joys.”

Devdutt Padikkal had a subpar outing in the Border Gavaskar Trophy

Speaking about Padikkal’s performance, the left-handed batter featured in the opening Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy but struggled to make an impact, scoring 0 and 25 in his two innings. India, however, delivered an outstanding performance in the Test, securing a dominant 295-run victory.

ALSO READ: Australia To Miss Two Senior Pacers For Sri Lanka Test Tour Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final

Despite this, Padikkal did not feature in the remaining matches. The home team went on to shine in the last four games, clinching victory in three of them and took back the BGT after a decade’s wait.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.