Australia To Miss Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood For Sri Lanka Test Tour Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final
News
January 7, 2025 - 1:58 pm

Australia To Miss Two Senior Pacers For Sri Lanka Test Tour Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Australia are faced with a tricky selection situation.

Australia To Miss Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood For Sri Lanka Test Tour Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final

Following their 3-1 over India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, World Test Championship finalists Australia are faced with a tricky selection situation for their two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka.

The WTC defending champions are unlikely to travel with skipper Pat Cummins as he is awaiting the birth of his second child. 

Another senior pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to sit out of the series beginning on January 29 after he picked up a calf strain during the third Test against India at the Gabba.

Though Hazlewood has been deemed to be in good shape, Australia are unlikely to risk the 33-year-old for the Sri Lanka series as he is yet to fully recover from his calf injury. The premier pacer has been struggling with ankle and Achilles heel issues for the past few years.

Australia To Miss Two Senior Pacers For Sri Lanka Test Tour

In the absence of Pat Cummins and Hazlewood, Australian selectors might go with either Scott Boland or newbie Beau Webster or both to partner Mitchell Starc in the attack. Steve Smith is the most likely choice to captain the team.

Australia are looking at a combination of three spinners and two frontline fast bowling options which could see Boland get the nod following his 21 wickets from three Tests against India.

Nathan Lyon is set to shoulder the visitors’ attack in spin-friendly conditions with Toddy Murphy and Matt Kunhemann as specialists with Travis Head also as a useful part-time option.

ALSO READ: India Find Support From Former Aussie Spinner for Sam Konstas Intimidation

Australia last toured Sri Lanka for two Tests in 2022 where they shared the spoils 1-1. This year, they are set to play two more Tests against Sri Lanka from January 29 to February 10 at Galle and a lone ODI on February 13 whose venue is yet to be decided. The Baggy Greens are set to defend their WTC title against South Africa in the final at Lord’s from June 11-15.

