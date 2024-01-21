Discarded KKR, CSK batter slams double hundred in Ranji Trophy 2024

He failed to make the IPL 2024 auction shortlist after failing to impress last season.

Discarded by IPL franchises, a notable domestic batter has been making some noise in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 after slamming a double hundred. He smashed his way to unbeaten 245 to propel Tamil Nadu team to a commendable first-innings score of 489 against Railways on the second day of its Ranji Trophy Group C fixture.

The wicketkeeper batter played his first season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2023. He failed to impress the fans after scoring only 89 runs in six innings. His strike rate was less than 110 as well, which led the 2-time IPL winners to release him and possibly why no other franchise submitted his name to be included for IPL 2024 Auction. He has also plied his trade with five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) previously.

Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan had a breakout 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy season but he unexpectedly fell off the radar soon after.

Discarded KKR, CSK batter slams double hundred

In the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he lost his position as the primary keeper for the state team and was not included in the shortlist for the IPL 2024 auction subsequently.

Following a subdued performance in the current Vijay Hazare Trophy season, Jagadeesan found himself relegated down the batting order in the Ranji Trophy. In Tamil Nadu's Ranji opener against Gujarat, he batted at Nos. 7 and 8. Despite facing recent setbacks, Jagadeesan remains resolute in his determination.

Jagadeesan however, is unfazed by the IPL snub. In a chat with ESPNCricinfo he had said, "It was pretty clear - they (Tamil Nadu) didn't make me start in the T20 tournament (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). I also made up my mind saying even if I don't get picked, there's nobody in the world who is going to stop me from playing cricket. I started playing the game because I love the sport and it doesn't matter which level you play at. No matter what, I am still going to play cricket."

